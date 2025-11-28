My guilty-pleasure footwear brand has unleashed some outrageously fun shoes in its Black Friday sale

Crocs is still a divisive brand, even though it's somewhat more accepted to see the brand's footwear out and about. This is at least partially due to Crocs moving into the fashion space through collaborations and offering options beyond boat shoes.

I used to really dislike Crocs, but all those years of hatred turned into fascination, until finally, I caved and bought myself a pair, strictly to be used around the house only. Since then, I've been keeping an eye out for Crocs deals, which have become a bit of a guilty pleasure of mine.

This year, the Crocs Black Friday sale pushes the boat out and offers some of the weirdest footwear I've seen from the brand for a while, including the Classic Unfurgettable Leopard Knee High Boot, which I'm not even sure what to say about. It's just... out there.

More traditional Crocs pieces are also included in the sale, as well as boots, fur-lined clogs, designer shoes, and more. In fact, the Crocs Black Friday sale includes nearly 1,000 items – more than enough for anyone even remotely interested in Crocs to find something for themselves.

Below, I listed some of my highlights, and you'll find all the deals by clicking or tapping on the link above.

Crocs Black Friday sale: what you need to know

Crocs goes all-in for Black Friday, and this year’s sale is one of the brand’s most chaotic in the best possible way. The event cuts across the entire catalogue, from classic clogs and winter-ready lined models to sandals, platforms and limited-edition collabs.

The discounts aren’t token gestures, either. Many pairs drop well below their usual price, making it a rare chance to stock up on everyday styles or finally grab that “I’m not sure I can pull this off, but I want it anyway” pair you’ve had your eye on.

The key is timing. Crocs tends to stagger its offers, with headline discounts appearing early and then rotating stock throughout the week.

Popular sizes disappear fast, especially in the Classic Clog and Crush collections, so it’s worth acting quickly if you see a colourway you love. Accessories like Jibbitz charms also get sizeable reductions, letting you customise your clogs without paying full whack.