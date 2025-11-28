My guilty-pleasure footwear brand has unleashed some outrageously fun shoes in its Black Friday sale
Crocs has nearly 1,000 items on sale
Crocs is still a divisive brand, even though it's somewhat more accepted to see the brand's footwear out and about. This is at least partially due to Crocs moving into the fashion space through collaborations and offering options beyond boat shoes.
Shop Crocs' up to 50% off Black Friday sale
I used to really dislike Crocs, but all those years of hatred turned into fascination, until finally, I caved and bought myself a pair, strictly to be used around the house only. Since then, I've been keeping an eye out for Crocs deals, which have become a bit of a guilty pleasure of mine.
This year, the Crocs Black Friday sale pushes the boat out and offers some of the weirdest footwear I've seen from the brand for a while, including the Classic Unfurgettable Leopard Knee High Boot, which I'm not even sure what to say about. It's just... out there.
More traditional Crocs pieces are also included in the sale, as well as boots, fur-lined clogs, designer shoes, and more. In fact, the Crocs Black Friday sale includes nearly 1,000 items – more than enough for anyone even remotely interested in Crocs to find something for themselves.
Below, I listed some of my highlights, and you'll find all the deals by clicking or tapping on the link above.
Read moreRead less▼
Now selling for only £30 (down from £60), this model offers a classic all-round clog at a 50% discount.
Read moreRead less▼
This sculpted, Star Wars character-inspired clog sees substantial markdowns for Black Friday.
Read moreRead less▼
The collab sneaker is heavily discounted, making it one of the sale’s most hyped picks.
Read moreRead less▼
Now £44.99, this glitter-platform clog slashes the price significantly for a roomy, cosy, and style-forward winter option.
Read moreRead less▼
This bold leopard-print knee-high boot is now 40% off, offering a rare boot silhouette for a lot less money. If you think you can pull it off, now is the time to buy.
Crocs Black Friday sale: what you need to know
Crocs goes all-in for Black Friday, and this year’s sale is one of the brand’s most chaotic in the best possible way. The event cuts across the entire catalogue, from classic clogs and winter-ready lined models to sandals, platforms and limited-edition collabs.
The discounts aren’t token gestures, either. Many pairs drop well below their usual price, making it a rare chance to stock up on everyday styles or finally grab that “I’m not sure I can pull this off, but I want it anyway” pair you’ve had your eye on.
Shop Crocs' up to 50% off Black Friday sale
The key is timing. Crocs tends to stagger its offers, with headline discounts appearing early and then rotating stock throughout the week.
Popular sizes disappear fast, especially in the Classic Clog and Crush collections, so it’s worth acting quickly if you see a colourway you love. Accessories like Jibbitz charms also get sizeable reductions, letting you customise your clogs without paying full whack.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.