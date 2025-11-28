My guilty-pleasure footwear brand has unleashed some outrageously fun shoes in its Black Friday sale

Crocs has nearly 1,000 items on sale

Crocs footwear on white background
(Image credit: Crocs)
Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in Deals

Crocs is still a divisive brand, even though it's somewhat more accepted to see the brand's footwear out and about. This is at least partially due to Crocs moving into the fashion space through collaborations and offering options beyond boat shoes.

Shop Crocs' up to 50% off Black Friday sale

Crocs Classic Unfurgettable Clog (Vanilla)
Save 50%
Crocs Classic Unfurgettable Clog (Vanilla): was £59.99 now £30 at crocs.co.uk
Read moreRead less

Now selling for only £30 (down from £60), this model offers a classic all-round clog at a 50% discount.

View Deal
Crocs STAR WARS Darth Vader Classic Clog
Save 30%
Crocs STAR WARS Darth Vader Classic Clog: was £79.99 now £55.99 at crocs.co.uk
Read moreRead less

This sculpted, Star Wars character-inspired clog sees substantial markdowns for Black Friday.

View Deal
Crocs Salehe Bembury x Juniper Sneaker
Save 30%
Crocs Salehe Bembury x Juniper Sneaker: was £120 now £84 at crocs.co.uk
Read moreRead less

The collab sneaker is heavily discounted, making it one of the sale’s most hyped picks.

View Deal
Crocs Classic Platform Fuzz Lined Glitter Clog
Save 40%
Crocs Classic Platform Fuzz Lined Glitter Clog: was £74.99 now £44.99 at crocs.co.uk
Read moreRead less

Now £44.99, this glitter-platform clog slashes the price significantly for a roomy, cosy, and style-forward winter option.

View Deal
Crocs Classic Unfurgettable Leopard Knee High Boot
Save 40%
Crocs Classic Unfurgettable Leopard Knee High Boot: was £159.99 now £95.99 at crocs.co.uk
Read moreRead less

This bold leopard-print knee-high boot is now 40% off, offering a rare boot silhouette for a lot less money. If you think you can pull it off, now is the time to buy.

View Deal

Crocs Black Friday sale: what you need to know

Crocs goes all-in for Black Friday, and this year’s sale is one of the brand’s most chaotic in the best possible way. The event cuts across the entire catalogue, from classic clogs and winter-ready lined models to sandals, platforms and limited-edition collabs.

The discounts aren’t token gestures, either. Many pairs drop well below their usual price, making it a rare chance to stock up on everyday styles or finally grab that “I’m not sure I can pull this off, but I want it anyway” pair you’ve had your eye on.

Shop Crocs' up to 50% off Black Friday sale

The key is timing. Crocs tends to stagger its offers, with headline discounts appearing early and then rotating stock throughout the week.

Popular sizes disappear fast, especially in the Classic Clog and Crush collections, so it’s worth acting quickly if you see a colourway you love. Accessories like Jibbitz charms also get sizeable reductions, letting you customise your clogs without paying full whack.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.