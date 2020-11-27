Walmart Black Friday TV deals 2020: cheap deals on Samsung, Sony, LG, VIZIO and more

Walmart's Black Friday TV deals are already in full swing, bringing major price drops on 4K TVs, 8K TVs, and Smart TVs from brands like Samsung, VIZIO, onn., LG, and more.

Deal hunters can expect to find some of the best Black Friday TV deals at Walmart this year, The retail giant already has early Black Friday deals on OLED, QLED, LED and Crystal TV displays, giving shoppers an early shot at grabbing the TV of their dreams at the best price.

Walmart's Black Friday TV Deals 2020

Get in early on the action at Walmart today, with Black Friday deals on TVs from Samsung, LG, VIZIO, onn., and more. Find rollbacks on Hisense Roku TVs, discounts on VIZIO Quantum Smart TVS, and more today.View Deal

With major discounts on an array of this year's most popular TVs expected, as we get closer to Black Friday deal hunters with a sharp eye can catch doorbuster TV deals.

If you're in the market for a solid 75" TV, you can save $100 off a Hisense 75" LED 4K Roku Smart TV – now just $599. An excellent budget-friendly option, this deal offers one of the best values to date on a 75" 4K Roku Smart TV.

Samsung fans have their first shot at grabbing the industry-leading Crystal UHD 50" LED Smart TV for just $400 – a massive $330 discount off its normal price tag. Part of Samsung's line of Crystal UHD displays, these Tizen-powered Smart TVs offer an incredible viewing experience. At this price, you won't find a better deal on Samsung TVs until Black Friday.

There's plenty more to see if you head over to Walmart's Black Friday deal page, but you'll find some of Walmart's best Black Friday deals on TVs below.

Walmart Black Friday TV deals 2020: 32 to 50 inch TVs

RCA 43" LED FHD Roku Smart TV (RTR4360-W) | Was: $239.99 | Now: $199.99 | Savings: $40 (17%)

Save $40 on RCA's 43" FHD Roku Smart TV today at Walmart. Stream your favorite TV episodes and movies on your favorite streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more at a great price for a limited time.

View Deal

JVC 50" LED UHD Roku Smart TV (LT-50MAW595) | Was: $349.99 | Now: $259.99 | Savings: $90 (26%)

Grab JVC's 50" Roku Smart TV for just $259.99 today at Walmart – a $90 price cut. Stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes and access over 5,000 streaming channels any time, with streaming services including The Roku Channel, HULU, Netflix, Disney+, and more.View Deal

VIZIO M-Series 50" LED UHD Quantum 4K Smart TV (M506X-H9) | Was: $349.99 | Now: $299 | Savings: $50 (14%)

VIZIO's M-Series line of 4K Smart TVs feature some incredible features for their price range, with Quantum Color full array backlighting, Dolby Vision HDR, SmartCast, and more. One of the best prices on a VIZIO 4K TV you'll find this month.View Deal

Samsung 50" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (UN50NU6900) | Was: $429.99 | Now: $328.99 | Savings: $101 (24%)

One of Samsung's more budget-friendly offerings, the UN series 4K Smart TVs offer a premium Smart TV experience at mid-range prices. Now $100 off the standard price tag, this is the best deal you'll find on the 50" today.View Deal

Walmart Black Friday TV deals 2020: 55 to 65 inch TVs

TCL 4 Series 55" LED UHD 4K Roku Smart TV (55S425) | Was: $599.99 | Now: $379.99 | Savings: $220 (37%)

TCL's mid-range line of 4K Smart TVs offer a great balance of features and value, with a budget-friendly price tag offering premium Smart TV features. Built-in Roku along with access to your favorite streaming services all under $400, this is one of the best 55" TV deals you'll find all month.View Deal

LG NanoCell 55" UHD 4K Smart TV (55NANO81UNA) | Was: $696.99 | Now: $496.99 | Savings: $200 (29%)

LG's NanoCell displays offer an incredible range of clarity, crispness and detail that is hard to beat at their price range. Taking $200 off only seals the deal on this offer. Grab one of LG's latest and greatest TVs at its best price all year right now.View Deal

Samsung 55" LED Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (UN55TU8000) | Was: $799.95 | Now; $497.99 | Savings: $301.96 (38%)

One of Samsung's most popular line of TVs is getting price cuts across the board at Walmart. Grab the 55" UN55TU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV for under $500 today – $300 off its standard price tag.

View Deal

RCA 65" QLED UHD 4K Roku Smart TV (RTRQ6522-US) | Was: $699.99 | Now: $449.99 | Savings: $250 (36%)

A 65" 4K Smart TV at this price is an excellent grab as is, but a QLED Roku Smart TV at this price is unheard of. Grab RCA's 65" 4K Roku QLED TV at quite possibly its best price of the year, at least until Black Friday comes around.

View Deal

LG 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (65UN7300PUF) | Was: $649.99 | Now: $549.99 | Savings: $100 (15%)

LG's 65UN7300PUF 4K Smart TV offers a solid, all-around Smart TV experience for the price. Premium features including HDR, ALLM, and more make this an easy buy for LG fans looking to score a good deals this Black Friday.View Deal

Walmart Black Friday TV deals 2020: 70 to 85 inch TVs

Hisense R7E Series 75" LED UHD 4K Roku Smart TV (75R6E1) | Was: $698 | Now: $598 | Savings: $100 (14%)

Hisense's latest 4K TVs have stepped it up in terms of image quality and features, making this deal a must-see in terms of price and value. A fully featured 75" LED 4K Roku Smart TV under $600 doesn't show up often!View Deal

Sony X750H 75" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (KD75X750H) | Was: $1,299.99 | Now: $948 | Savings: $351.99 (27%)

Grab Sony's PS5 ready 75" 4K Smart TV at its cheapest price yet! Now on sale for just $950, Sony's X750H is now the best 4K TV under $1000 you'll find this holiday season. Grab one before it's gone!

View Deal

Black Friday Sales Guides

Now through November 27th, T3 will be covering some of the best Black Friday sales of the year with complete guides to the biggest retailers of the season. You can already check out a few of our comprehensive deal guides below!

When is Walmart's Black Friday sale?

Walmart's Black Friday sale usually kicks off Thanksgiving Day evening, with doorbuster deals and the like starting later on in the day. Expect to start seeing Walmart's Black Friday deals show up on November 26th, but Walmart may change that and start a bit earlier this year to help make up for earlier this year.

We'll provide more details as soon as the dates of Walmart's Black Friday sale are revealed, so be sure to check back soon for more info on Walmart's big holiday sale.

What will be the best Black Friday deals at Walmart?

Keep this page bookmarked and check back often. We'll be updating this page weekly with the best deals at Walmart today and during Walmart's Black Friday sales event. We unfortunately don't have the exact list of products Best Buy's Black Friday sale will discount so until then, head over to Walmart's Savings Spotlight to check out their best deals today!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.