T3 Awards together with Three: Gadget of the Year

Here are the contenders for Gadget of the Year in the T3 Awards 2017 together with Three.

We're thrilled that Three is sponsoring the T3 Awards this year, the 11th time we've held the UK's premier tech awards.

Although many of our awards will be voted for by an expert panel, we asked you to vote for our reader-voted categories including Retailer of the Year, Brand of the Year and Phone of the Year - this process has now finished.

Choose from Amazon's genre-defining Echo, Apple's evergreen iPhone 7, Apple's reimagined MacBook Pro, Google's clever Home, Google's cameratastic Pixel, LG's return-to form G6, Nintendo's innvovative Switch, Samsung's super Galaxy S8, Sony's powerful PS4 Pro and Sony's amazing PS VR.

Which is your favourite?

How the T3 Awards 2017 will be decided

Most of the winners are decided by the T3.com and T3 magazine teams, aided by a panel of expert judges from the tech biz.

However, on the following key categories readers got to vote: Gadget Of The Year, Brand Of The Year, Retailer Of The Year and Phone of the Year.

Our 'people awards' are awarded by the T3.com and T3 magazine teams.

More about the T3 Awards 2017 together with Three