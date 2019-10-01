T3 Awards 2019
Latest Updates
Electric toothbrush deal! Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic is the world's best and it's 67% off at Amazon
It won Best Electric Toothbrush at the T3 Awards and now it's under £100
-
T3 Awards 2019: here are ALL the winners…
The winning products and companies in 68 categories
By Paul Douglas •
-
Sony WH-1000XM3 review: noise cancelling headphones of the gods
Sony's over-ear ANC headphones cut out the noise like nothing else we've ever heard (or not heard, perhaps)
By Matthew Bolton •
-
Fitbit Versa Lite wins gold in T3 Awards 2019
From the talented Fitbit family of cool fitness bands, this is the overall champion
By Duncan Bell •
-
Ultimate audio bargain: SoundMagic E11BT sound a million dollars, cost £70
Take the T3 Award for Best headphones under £100
By Duncan Bell •
-
Apple Watch Series 4 seizes Gadget Of The Year at T3 Awards 2019
Clearly the best smartwatch, a great fitness wearable and who knows? It might actually save your life…
By Matthew Bolton •
-
T3 Awards 2019: Samsung wins Brand Of The Year
In TVs, phones, white goods and more, Samsung is a brand that is synonymous with quality
By Paul Douglas •
-
T3 Awards 2019: Patagonia wins The Eco Award
Patagonia lives and breathes its environmentally responsible values
By Paul Douglas •
-
T3 Awards 2019: Huawei P30 Pro wins the Tech Innovation Award
Huawei shows other smartphone makers how a phone camera should be done
By Paul Douglas •
-
T3 Awards 2019: Google wins Most Innovative Company
Google has had a great year across multiple product areas
By Paul Douglas •
-
T3 Awards 2019: Neos SmartCam wins Best Gadget Under £100
The small price tag belies the power of this fantastic little camera
By Matthew Bolton •
-
T3 Awards 2019: our mattress winner is Emma Original
Eve, Casper, Simba and Clive are all great mattresses but Emma is the BEST mattress (sponsored by AEG)
By Duncan Bell •
-
T3 Awards 2019: Currys PC World wins Retailer Of The Year sponsored by Corsair
Online and in-store, Currys PC World is a winner
By Paul Douglas •
-
iRobot Roomba i7+: the robot vac perfected
T3 Awards 2019: Best robot vacuum cleaner sponsored by AEG
By Duncan Bell •
-
Barbecue time at the T3 Awards and our top choice is Napoleon Pro 22
The best barbecue, sponsored by AEG, is smokin' hot. Best get those chicken thighs on
By Duncan Bell •
-
Philips Hue makes it a one-two, wins Best outdoor lighting (sponsored by AEG) at T3 Awards 2019 too
Best indoor smart lights; best outdoor smart lights
By Duncan Bell •
-
T3 Awards 2019: Nikon Z6 snaps up the T3 Award for Best Camera
Offering supreme image quality and unmatched build quality, the Nikon Z6 is the best camera you can buy today
By Spencer Hart •
-
T3 Awards verdict is in: Cobra MX3440V is the lawnmower of the summer
T3 Awards 2019 Best lawn mower sponsored by AEG: Put your sward to the sword with this effortless cordless mower
By Duncan Bell •
-
Philips Prestige Series 9000 is the best electric shaver a man can get
Two years on from release there's still nothing to touch it, and that's why it wins the T3 Award for Best shaver sponsored by our pals at AEG
By Duncan Bell •
-
T3 Awards 2019: Sony RX100 VI is officially the ultimate compact camera
The Sony RX100 VI is crowned the Best Compact Camera in this year's T3 Awards
By Spencer Hart •
Current page: 1