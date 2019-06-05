T3 Awards 2019: Nest Thermostat E wins our top Connected Energy Product Award

Every day this week we are revealing T3 Awards 2019 winners and, today, we are pleased to announce the overall winner of our Best Connected Energy Product Award goes to Nest Thermostat E, which won our judges over with its brilliant mix of top, easy to use tech, and excellent value for money.

Indeed, the Thermostat E manages to hit a brilliant sweet spot for smart heating tech, combining easy setup (with or without an engineer), best-in-class Nest style and heating smarts, a super easy to use app that makes controlling the heating in your home a doddle, and excellent boiler compatibility to produce a system that will be ideal for the majority of usage scenarios.

The judges also enjoyed neat features like the Thermostat E's incredibly easy to use and visual scheduling planner, its on-off display which activates and shows the temperature when you're close to it but then turns off when no one is around, and its Home/Away assist option that can automatically turn itself down when the home is empty.

The combination of this strong hardware, design, feature set, and low price point make the Nest Thermostat E a very worthy winner of the Best Connected Energy Product Award in 2019.

Full shortlist: Nest Thermostat E, Tado Smart Thermostat, Netatmo Smart Thermostat, Hive Heating Control, Nest Learning Thermostat

