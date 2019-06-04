Chernobyl, Game of Thrones, 4K and smart services help Sky win T3's top TV Award

Day two of the 2019 T3 Awards , and the winner of the Best TV Platform is Sky. Just like in Game of Thrones, we thought that, rather than stretching things out, we'd just rush to the conclusion. Hopefully there'll be no backlash. It's been a vintage year for Sky, with an epic summer of football (shared with BT TV), the aforementioned GoT, which certainly got people talking, and Chernobyl – officially the best TV show ever, at least according to users of IMDB.

Sky has also continued to excel when it comes to tech, over the last year. Regular updates and tweaks have made its already-excellent home boxes and mobile streaming services ever more attractive and usable.

At this point, whatever you want from a TV service, Sky offers. Voice control, the ability to record up to seven channels simultaneously, loads of UHD support, with increasing amounts of Dolby Atmos content coming too. Even in the face if would-be usurpers such as Apple TV, Sky's mix of content and delivery remains unbeatable.

Sky's mobile and streaming offerings also continue to improve – a harbinger perhaps of the long-mooted move to a dish-free Sky experience. Sky Go now lets you stream to up to 6 devices, while it looks like Now TV will finally be available in glorious, 1080p full-HD-o-vision, later this year. Those in search of 4K streaming will at least have enjoyed the fact that Netflix is now fully integrated into Sky TV.

With millions of hours of TV boxsets, blockbuster movies and sport – the football season may be over but the cricket World Cup is exclusive to Sky right now – Sky has something for everyone, and the range of ways it brings all that content to our homes and mobiles means there's a way in for everyone, from a one-day Sky Sport pass on mobile, all the way up to multi-room Sky Q at home.

That's why Sky is our favourite TV platform of 2019. What can the chasing pack do to catch up next year?