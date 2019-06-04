T3 Awards 2019: Netflix wins our top Video Streaming Service Award

The T3 Awards 2019 party is now well and truly underway, with acclaimed technology from every walk of life getting the rightful praise it deserves.

From the best TVs and laptops, to the sharpest sneakers and drones, and onto the greatest phones, home networking tech and washing machines, this week we're handing out awards to the best of the best on the market today.

And, when it comes round to the much sought after Best Video Streaming Service Award, we're happy to announce that Netflix has beaten off the tough competition to be crowned the out-and-out winner.

Best in class technical excellence and content, lots of content, helped Netflix claim the number one position this year, with judges particularly impressed with the service's speed and quality of 4K HDR10 (or Dolby Vision) TV shows and movies.

The bountiful and super accessible apps to access the service also were a major factor in it scooping the Best Video Streaming Service gong, while its price (despite a small increase just being confirmed as incoming) has remained low and very affordable to the vast majority of people, again counting in its favour.

Lastly, Netflix's recent deal with Sky to deliver Netflix on Sky Q was seen to be forward thinking and makes it even easier to access the service's large content stores for Sky customers, allowing Netflix shows to be accessed directly from Sky Q's content rails.

Full shortlist: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NowTV, TVPlayer, BBC iPlayer

Check out more of this year's award winners on our main T3 Awards 2019 page.