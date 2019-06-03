There is no better electric bike than Gocycle GX – here's a T3 Award to prove it

The T3 Awards 2019 is in full swing, and we're already exhausted. Time to chill out while still going forwards at speed, with the year's finest electric bike.

Last year this was won by the electric version of the world's most famous folding bike, the Brompton. This year, we flip the script entirely and opt for a folding version of the world's most famous electric bike: the all-new Gocycle GX.

It was extremely difficult choosing between this and the E-Brompton but ultimately we figured that as Brompton won last year, we would give the gong to the challenger. There are a number of variables to consider here but in essence, if you want the best folding mechanism in the world, go for the Brompton; but if you want am e-bike that's great to ride and will also fold up pretty well, the GX is your huckleberry.

Gocycle is one of the few brands to get the styling of its bikes spot on. The GX, like its very similar-riding stablemates the G3 and GS, doesn't look like a normal bike; it's way more futuristic. However, it also doesn't look like a really bad, child's drawing of a bike, as many electrics over the years have done.

It's easy to ride straight out of the box, with 3 gears, all of them useful – a lot of electric bikes, by contrast, seem to be geared purely for the elderly and infirm. However, you can also pair up your phone via Bluetooth and set how quickly and to what extent you want the electric assistance to kick in. Thus, you can go for all the power, all the time, or have it start once you've provided a certain amount of pedal power – so you get your exercise – or even have it start fast, to pull away from traffic lights, then tail off. The battery lasts for up to 40 miles, depending on what assistance mode you use.

The best thing about the Gocycle is that it's a joy to ride; so nippy. While the wheels are smaller than the norm in diameter, they are quite thick, so riding on potholed roads feels less scary than on a Brompton.

Folding can be done quickly and easily – unlike its predecessor the GX, which was more akin to dismantling a bike than folding it – and while the folded result is hardly as neat as a Brompton, it is sufficient to get you on to public transport with the minimum of tut-tutting.

It's the best electric bike you can buy, in short.