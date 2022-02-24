Top 3 Best Buy TV deals, discounts and offers this weekend

The weekend is here and that means new Best Buy TV deals to check out, with offers on some of the best TVs out there including Samsung Neo QLEDs, LG OLEDs and much more. While you can do the shopping yourself by heading over to Best Buy's discount page, we've shopped through the entire selection to find the top three TV deals you'll find this weekend.

With the Best Buy Presidents Day TV sale coming to an end here this week, some of the more mind-blowing offers have come and gone. That doesn't mean, however, that you can't find a stellar deal on a cheap 4K TV this weekend. In fact, Best Buy has dropped some new 4K TV deals that give their best Presidents Day sales a run for their money.

From offers that take up to $300 off select 4K TVs to budget-friendly deals on Smart TVs for as low as $119.99, Best Buy is offering some cheap TVs this weekend that you won't want to miss out on. We've dropped the top 3 Best Buy TV deals below, but if you want to see Best Buy's entire selection of TV deals head to their deal page below.

Top 3 Best Buy TV Deals

TCL 5 Series 55" QLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $649.99, now $549.99 ($100 off)

TCL's latest 5 Series line offers a more budget-friendly entry point into the world of QLED displays, providing an incredible level of detail and color range at an affordable price point. The extra $100 off right now makes the 55" model a must buy if you're in the market.

LG NanoCell 75 Series 70" LED UHD 4K Smart TV; was $1,099.99, now $849.99 ($250 off)

While not one of LG's top-rated OLEDs, the NanoCell 75 Series is an incredibly solid LED display that delivers great picture quality for the price. Dropping to just $850 for the weekend, this is easily one of the best TVs under $1,000 right now.

Samsung QN85A Series 65" Neo QLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $1,799.99, now $1,599.99 ($200 off)

A modest $200 discount on the Samsung QN85A may not sound like much, but it's one of the largest discounts this display has seen in some time. This premium-level 4K TV offers an experience well worth the price of admission, however.

Best TV Discounts & Offers

Along with the unbeatable TV deals happening above, Best Buy is also offering some tantalizing offers across Fire TVs and more that include free gifts, additional rebates and much more.

T3 TV Deal Guides

Best Buy isn't the only place to find a good deal on a TV this weekend. We cover some of the cheapest offers available each day, with guides specifically designed to help you find the best offers on Sony, Samsung, LG and more.

