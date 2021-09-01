ABBA takes a chance on TikTok and posts new content

Finally, ABBA has joined TikTok – and how better to christen the occasion by posting two short videos on its shiny new TikTok channel. One features a pair of hands playing “Dancing Queen” on the piano, and the other with a rather enigmatic message about a certain 'ABBA Voyage'.

ABBA‘s music has long been hyper-popular amongst loyal TikTokkers, with it regularly trending on the social media channel and spurring heaps of video-cum-memes featuring ABBA classics. Now, the Swedish supergroup has finally signed up with its own personal channel much to the pleasure of fans across the world.

We’re all familiar with the first video uploaded by the Swedish pop outfit. Indeed, there’s no mistaking the groovy piano chords of 1976’s seminal classic, Dancing Queen, which topped the charts in the UK and 15 other countries.

But it's the second video that has stumped TikTok's many users. The video displays a caption that reads: "Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin. Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid." The caption ends with the hashtag ABBAVoyage, which apparently alludes to an impending announcement that the band previously suggested would be unveiled on September 2.

For now, there's no word on what the riddling caption means, but it could be referring to the arrival of new music from the band, including five new songs set to be released in 2022. And while it's the first time ABBA has officially graced the TikTok platform, it's not the first social media channel ABBA has appeared on teasing a potential new project. TikTok is following in the footsteps of Twitter, which first stoked buzz from the band over something new last week.

The ABBAVoyage Twitter account was initially launched all the way back in February, but only posted its first few bits of content late last week, including a series of snaps of London billboards with the caption 'Join Us'. Who knows what new pop anthems the supergroup has in store for us, but it looks as though it'll be getting a very public release if it does get formally announced by the band, especially with the help of TikTok's social reach, having just become the first non-Facebook mobile app to reach a mind-boggling three billion global downloads. For now, we'll have to wait until October 5.