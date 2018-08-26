This is the Sony Xperia folding phone video you've been waiting for

Potentially mere days before we see the launch of the Sony Xperia XZ3 smartphone at IFA 2019, a mouth-watering concept video depicting Sony's much-hyped Xperia folding phone shows off exactly why it could be one of the top 5 foldable phones to look forward to in 2019.

The video also reveals how the folding Xperia could be a major threat to Samsung's Galaxy X folding phone.

Read more: Sony Xperia XZ3 review: a quality Android flagship with stunning Bravia-engineered display

The tantalising Xperia folding phone video was created by mobile industry designer TechConfigurations, and reveals a device that seems largely in-keeping with leaks and reports so far on Sony's foldable new phone.

The folding Xperia here comes loaded with a 13MP front camera with 3D face recognition technology, a dual rear camera array (19MP + 12MP), an in-display fingerprint reader, a foldable design with flexible polymer joint, a dual-edge display that, once folded out, delivers a 6.2-inch 4K OLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and three storage configurations (128, 256, and 512GB).

Watch the Sony Xperia folding phone video in full below:

While this video is unofficial, it's well known that Sony is currently hard at work actioning a fightback plan designed to see the Japanese company compete once again with the world's biggest phone makers, Samsung, Apple and Huawei.

Considering the two hot, next-gen pieces of tech that are on mobile phone enthusiast's lips right now is 5G and folding smartphones, a folding 5G Sony Xperia would certainly turn heads.

Here's hoping we hear something more about Sony's future Xperia range soon.

Lead image credit: TechConfigurations