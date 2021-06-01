These Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra deals at Verizon can save you up to $1,000

For those unfamiliar with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, it's a pretty incredible smartphone that comes with a pretty hefty price tag. Understandable considering that it's Samsung's flagship line and is the latest version to take center stage.

Thankfully, Verizon has some offers running right now that can soften the blow on those looking to grab the latest smartphone from Samsung. These offers include a trade-in offer that can net you up to $800 for your old phone as well as a BOGO deal that can save you up to $1,000 on a second Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Offering one of the best Android phones to date, Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is a must-have for those who want only the best smartphone available. For those who just can't quite afford the price tag, however, these deals make grabbing one of these incredible phones a much easier task.

While we may see some more enticing deals come Amazon Prime Day, Verizon's Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra deals may just be the best we see until then.

Hoping to grab the latest Samsung Note20? Verizon has you covered with not one but two excellent offers that can see you holding a new Note20 before you know it. Get up to $800 trade-in- credit for your old phone OR buy one and get a second up to $1,000 off.View Deal

Verizon currently has two deals on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra available, each meant to save you money depending on your current circumstances.

Looking to switch carriers? Check out Verizon and you can trade in your old device for up to $800 trade-in credit towards your new phone. Current Verizon members aren't entirely out of luck, as they can upgrade and trade in their old device for up to $440 in trade-in credit towards Samsung's latest Galaxy Note20.

It's a tantalizing deal for those on the fence about upgrading, and $400+ off Samsung's latest Note is nothing to scoff at.

If in need of a new phone for yourself and your SO, then Verizon's BOGO offer may be what you're after. Grab one Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and get up to $1,000 off the second one. That means you could easily get a second Galaxy Note20 Ultra for as little as $300 or even a Galaxy S21 5G free if you so desire.

If these deals are still a bit out of the price range you're looking to stay within, be sure to check out our guide to the best cheap phones where we can help you find a proper smartphone on sale cheap.

