T3 Quick Hit: Helly Hansen drops 2017's ultimate dry fit top

If you need a base layer to keep you dry and warm then this is your lucky day

By

Helly Hansen has released its Warm Freeze 1/2 Zip base layer, a dry fit top that has been designed to keep its wearer warm and dry during prolonged periods of physical activity in challenging conditions.

Check out: Everything you need to do your first Tough Mudder  

The Warm Freeze, combines Helly Hansen's Lifa® fiber technology with a premium Merino wool exterior that boasts superior insulating and wicking properties.

Despite being made of Merino wool, the fibres have been specially treated to ensure that the top is both allergy neutral and non-itch, with Flatlock stitching ensuring that the base layer remains chafe free at all times.

The top is incredibly lightweight in construction, weighing in at just 215g/m2, and also includes a 1/2 zip opening for when the wearer needs to take a breather and cool down.

Lastly, the Helly Hansen Warm Freeze 1/2 Zip base layer is available in nine colourways, including Black, Racer Blue and Magma, as well as in sizes ranging from XS through to XXXL.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.