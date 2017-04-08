T3 Hype: best tech released this week; Adidas Futurecraft 4D, Honor 8 Pro, B&O BeoSound Shape and more

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll filter them to bring you only the stuff that matters most, updating every Friday for your reading pleasure.

This week we have the Adidas Futurecraft 4D, Honor 8 Pro, B&O BeoSound Shape and more.

Adidas Futurecraft 4D

These trainers are currently in a limited run of 300 pairs as they use a new-age 4D tech to develop them. This, Adidas says, is the future of trainer making as it’ll mean bespoke production for each person quickly and easily.

The process uses light and oxygen to craft the kicks. Check out the deep science at the link.

New rare Adidas Futurecraft 4D trainers were made using light and oxygen

Honor 8 Pro

Honor has taken its phone making game to the next level with the latest Honor 8 Pro. This beauty features a large screen, massive battery and super slim body for an all round winner.

The Honor 8 Pro sports a 5.7-inch QHD display, 6GM RAM, Kirin 960 octa-core processor, 12MP snapper and hefty 4,000 mAh battery - all in a 6.97mm thin body. Check out the details at the link.

Honor 8 Pro: It’s time to start taking Honor seriously



B&O BeoSound Shape

Bang & Olufsen has unleashed a new speaker system that is part sound machine and part art installation.

The BeoSound Shape, as the name suggests, can be arranged in varying shapes as you see fit thanks to tiles. These contain speakers and can be added to fill any room space. One is even smart and lets you connect via Bluetooth, AirPlay and Chromecast. As you’d expect pricing starts high, at £3,400. Find out more at the link.

B&O BeoSound Shape is a wireless wall of artistic sound magic



Sonos Playbase

The low-profile Playbase from Sonos is a two-in-one speaker device that connects your home and enhances your TV all in one.

Check out more at the link and keep your eyes peeled for our hands-on review soon.