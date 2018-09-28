T3 Awards 2018: absolutely ALL of the winners

This year, the T3 Awards celebrates its triple quadrennium. That means it's been going for 12 years (obviously). The process this year has taken 8 months in total but we think it’s all over. It is now!

This year, most of the winners were announced in advance through T3's social channels, but we held back some special stuff until the night itself, on September 27 at Ministry of Sound, home of ‘banging choons‘ and, for one night only, ‘bare tech, bruv’: GADGET OF THE YEAR, BEST PHONE, BEST BRAND, BEST LAPTOP, BEST CAR, TECH PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR, TECH LEGEND and the special TECH INNOVATION FOR THE FUTURE AWARD IN ASSOCIATION WITH HONOR.

Now, on with the shortlists, and absolutely ALL the winners.

T3 Awards 2018: 43 down, 8 to go…

Gadget of the Year

WINNER: SONOS ONE

Nominees

Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, Amazon Echo Spot, Microsoft Xbox One X, Dell XPS 13, Oculus Go, Apple HomePod, Huawei P20 Pro

Tech Innovation for the Future, in association with Honor

WINNER: for her brilliant app idea ‘Seek’, Amilah Choudhury Scooped the £10,000 top prize.

Best Laptop, in association with AO.com

Winner: Microsoft Surface Book 2

Nominees

Dell XPS 13, Asus Zenbook UX310UA, HP ENVY x2 4G, Apple Macbook Pro with Touch Bar, Lenovo Yoga 920

The Eco Award in association with Shell

WINNER: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam for its solar energy programme in association with Nissan

Also nominated

African Renewable Energy Distributor solar charging kiosks, Graviky Labs Air Ink , Pavegen v3 energy generating pavement, Tesla Hornsdale Power Reserve – a mega battery facilitating renewable power in South Australia, Patagonia outdoor clothing for its commitment to recycling, renewables and waste prevention

Best Connected Security in association with ExpressVPN

WINNER: Nest iQ Outdoor

Also nominated

Hive View, Nest Hello, Bosch Smart Home Security Starter Set, Logi Circle 2 Wired, Netatmo Presence

Phone of the Year

Winner: Apple iPhone X

Nominees

Samsung Galaxy S9, Huawei P20 Pro, Google Pixel 2 XL, OnePlus 6, HTC U12+, LG G7, Honor 10, Sony Xperia XZ2

Brand of the Year

Winner: Amazon

Nominees

Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, LG, Sony, Huawei

Retailer of the Year

Winner: John Lewis

Also nominated

Amazon, Currys, AO, Richer Sounds, eBuyer

Best Gadget under £100, media partner The Sun

Winner: Google Home Mini

Also nominated

Roku Streaming Stick+, Echo 2, Urbanista Tokyo, Sphero R2-D2, Optoma Nuforce Be Sport4, Lumo Run, Bose SoundLink Micro

Innovation of the Year

Winner: Amazon Echo Show

Also nominated

DJI Mavic Air, Oculus Go, Smarter FridgeCam, Light L16, Brompton Electric

Best Luxury Tech

Winner: LG OLED W8

Also nominated

Bang & Olufsen BeoVision Eclipse Wood, Ressence Type 2 e-Crown, Land Rover Range Rover P400e PHEV, Louis Vuitton Horizon 55 with Echo, Leica M10 Edition Zagato, McIntosh MT2

Best Video Streaming Service

Winner: BBC iPlayer

Also nominated

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, TVPlayer, Virgin TV Anywhere

Best TV

Winner: Sony AF8

Highly commended: LG OLED C8

Also nominated

Philips OLED 803, Panasonic FZ952, Samsung Q9F, Hisense U7A

Best TV Platform

Winner: Sky Q

Also nominated

Freeview Play, Virgin Media TV, BT TV, TalkTalk

Best TV Audio Product

Winner: Sonos Beam

Also nominated

Focal Sib Evo Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 Speaker System, Sony HT-ST5000, Samsung HW-K950, Q Acoustics M2, Samsung HW-MS650, Polk Command Bar

Best Bluetooth Over- or On-Ear Headphones

Winner: Bowers & Wilkins PX

Highly commended: Sony WH-1000XM2

Also nominated

Beats Studio3, KEF Porsche Design Space One Bluetooth, Marshall Mid ANC, AKG N60NC Wireless

Best Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

Winner: Bose SoundSport Free

Highly commended: Flares Pro

Also nominated

Sony WF-1000X, Sennheiser Momentum Free, Jabra Elite 65t, RHA MA650, Optoma NuForce BE Sport4

Best Portable Speaker

Winner: Audio Pro Addon C3

Highly commended: UE Megablast

Also nominated

Sony LF-S50G, Ruark R7, Bose SoundLink Micro, Boom Bocs

Best Multiroom Speaker

Winner: Sonos One

Also nominated

OrbitSound Dock E30, Marshall Stanmore Multiroom, Bluesound Pulse Mini, Apple HomePod, Cambridge Audio YoYo L, Sonos Beam

Best Hi-Fi Product

Winner: KEF LS-50 Wireless

Highly commended: iFi xDSD

Also nominated

Chord Qutest, SweetVinyl SugarCube SC-1, Ruark MR1 Mk II with Rega P1 pack, Pro-Ject Juke Box E, Astell & Kern KANN

Best Smart Home Tech

Winner: Amazon Echo Spot

Also nominated

Google Home Mini, Sonos One, Apple HomePod, Amazon Echo Show, Sonos Beam

Best Connected Lighting

Winner: Philips Hue

Highly commended: LIFX

Also nominated

Ikea Trådfri, Hive Active

Best Connected Energy Product

Winner: Tado Smart Thermostat and Smart Radiator Valves

Also nominated

Nest Learning Thermostat, Hive Thermostat, Drayton Wiser

Best Home Networking Tech

Winner: Netgear Orbi 2018

Also nominated

Amplifi HD mesh router system, Devolo Dlan 1200 Triple Plus, TP-Link Archer C5400 v2, Asus RT-AC86U, Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500

Best Mid-Range Phone

Winner: Honor 10

Also nominated

Moto G6, Nokia 6.1, Sony Xperia XA1, Xiaomi Mi A1, Huawai P20 Lite

Best Mobile Accessory

Winner: Anker PowerWave

Also nominated

Proporta iPhone X Carbon Ultra, Greenwich Walker Alcantara Folio S9, Tech 21 Evo Luxe Vegan Leather case, Native Union Clic Marquetry, Mous Real Bamboo Case

Best Fitness Wearable

Winner: Fitbit Versa

Highly commended: Garmin 645 Music

Also nominated

Fitbit Ionic, Suunto Fitness 9, Stryd, Lumo Run

Best Gaming Laptop

Winner: Asus ROG Zephyrus

Also nominated

Acer Predator Triton 700, MSI GS65 Stealth Thin 8RF, Razer Blade Pro, Alienware 17 R4, HP Omen 15

Best Gaming Accessory

Winner: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

Also nominated

Razer Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux, Roccat Horde Aimo, Audio-Technica ATH-ADG1X, SteelSeries Rival 600, HyperX Pulsefire Surge

Best VPN

Winner: ExpressVPN

Also nominated

TunnelBear, IP Vanish

Best Compact, DSLR or CSC Camera

Winner: Sony A7 III

Also nominated

Fujifilm X-H1, Panasonic Lumix GX9, Canon EOS M50, Hasselblad H6D-400c, Sony RX100 VI

Best Lifestyle Camera

Winner: GoPro Hero6

Also nominated

Google Clips, Sony RX0, Insta360 One, Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6, Snapchat Spectacles

Best Car

Winner: Jaguar I-PACE

Also nominated

Volkswagen T-Roc, Aston Martin Vantage, Volvo XC40, Bentley Continental GT, Audi A8

Best Home Appliance

Winner: Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

Also nominated

Sage The Oracle Touch, Dyson Pure Cool, Tefal ActiFry Genius XL, Samsung FamilyHub, LG 6 Motion, AEG 9000 Series

Best Fridge

Winner: Miele K 28202 D WS

Also nominated

Bosch Serie 2 Classixx, Samsung FamilyHub, Hoover Wizard HF18XK, LG Signature, Siemens KG36NAW35G, AEG CustomFlex, Gaggenau Vario Wine Climate Cabinets 400

Best Oven

Winner: Rangemaster Elise 110

Also nominated

Panasonic NN-CS894 , AEG SenseCook Pyro, Miele H 2267 BP, Char-Broil Kamander Kamado, Bosch HBG5785S0B

Best Dishwasher

Winner: Bosch Serie 6

Also nominated

Miele G6890 SCVI K2O, Smeg D4SS-1, Beko DIN29X20, Siemens iQ700 SN278I36TE

Best Vacuum Cleaner

Winner: Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

Highly commended: Neato Botvac Connected D7

Also nominated

Miele Blizzard CX1 Comfort Powerline, Vorwerk VK200, Bosch BCS122GB Unlimited, Shark DuoClean Cordless, Philips Speed Pro Max

Best Washing Machine

Winner: AEG 9000 Series

Also nominated

Miele WGK 120, Hotpoint Ultima S-Line, LG 6 Motion, Bosch Serie 8

Best Small Appliance

Winner: Sage The Oracle Touch

Also nominated

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL, Smeg ECF01, Bosch MSM88160GB, KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, JR Ultra 8000S 2, KitchenAid Artisan Power Plus Blender

Best Home Air Improvement Tech

Winner: Dyson Pure Cool

Highly commended: Falmec Bellaria

Also nominated

Meaco 1056 Air Circulator, Philips AC3256, Vax Pure Air 300, Meaco 25L Ultra Low Energy Dehumidifier

Best Personal Grooming Tech

Winner: Philips 9000 Series Prestige

Also nominated

Panasonic ER-GD60 I-SHAPER, Braun Series 9 9296CC, Philips Oneblade Pro, Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean, Braun MGK 3045

Best Garden Tech

Winner: Stihl RMA 235

Also nominated

Greenworks G40LM35, Cobra MX46SPB, Robomow RS635, Gtech ST20, Ryobi OBL1820S, Bosch AXT 25 TC

Best Travel Tech

Winner: G-Ro Carry-On Classic

Also nominated

Tile Sport, Sony RX100 VI, Samsonite Cosmolite Spinner 55cm, Amazon Kindle Oasis, Sony WH1000XM2, Bose QC 35 II

Best Bike

Winner: Canyon Roadlite CF 9.0

Highly commended: Brompton Electric

Also nominated

Specialized Roubaix Elite, BMC Roadmachine 03 ONE, Volt Pulse, Trek Fuel EX 7

Best Home Fitness Tech

Winner: Wattbike Atom

Also nominated

TacX Neo, Technogym Skillrun, Nordictrack E10.0, Bowflex Selecttech, Wahoo KICKR Climb

Best Running Headphones

Winner: Jabra Elite Active 65t

Also nominated

Optoma NuForce Be Sport4, Bose SoundSport Free, Sennheiser CX Sport Bluetooth, Monster Victory Wireless, Aftershokz Trekz Air, Urbanears Stadion

Best Watch

Winner: Tudor Black Bay GMT

Highly commended: Christoper Ward C65 Trident Diver

Also nominated

Marloe Watch Company Lomond, Hamilton Khaki X-Wind Auto Limited Edition, Nomos Glashütte Autobahn, TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre 16

Best Car Gadget

Winner: Nextbase 612GW

Also nominated

TomTom Via 53, Thinkware F100, Vodafone V-Auto, Logitech Zero Touch, Bentley x Starck Power Dock