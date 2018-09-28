T3 Awards 2018: absolutely ALL of the winners

This year, the T3 Awards celebrates its triple quadrennium. That means it's been going for 12 years (obviously). The process this year has taken 8 months in total but we think it’s all over. It is now!
This year, most of the winners were announced in advance through T3's social channels, but we held back some special stuff until the night itself, on September 27 at Ministry of Sound, home of ‘banging choons‘ and, for one night only, ‘bare tech, bruv’: GADGET OF THE YEAR, BEST PHONE, BEST BRAND, BEST LAPTOP, BEST CAR, TECH PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR, TECH LEGEND and the special TECH INNOVATION FOR THE FUTURE AWARD IN ASSOCIATION WITH HONOR.
Now, on with the shortlists, and absolutely ALL the winners.
Gadget of the Year
WINNER: SONOS ONE
Nominees
Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, Amazon Echo Spot, Microsoft Xbox One X, Dell XPS 13, Oculus Go, Apple HomePod, Huawei P20 Pro
Tech Innovation for the Future, in association with Honor
WINNER: for her brilliant app idea ‘Seek’, Amilah Choudhury Scooped the £10,000 top prize.
Best Laptop, in association with AO.com
Winner: Microsoft Surface Book 2
Nominees
Dell XPS 13, Asus Zenbook UX310UA, HP ENVY x2 4G, Apple Macbook Pro with Touch Bar, Lenovo Yoga 920
The Eco Award in association with Shell
WINNER: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam for its solar energy programme in association with Nissan
Also nominated
African Renewable Energy Distributor solar charging kiosks, Graviky Labs Air Ink , Pavegen v3 energy generating pavement, Tesla Hornsdale Power Reserve – a mega battery facilitating renewable power in South Australia, Patagonia outdoor clothing for its commitment to recycling, renewables and waste prevention
Best Connected Security in association with ExpressVPN
WINNER: Nest iQ Outdoor
Also nominated
Hive View, Nest Hello, Bosch Smart Home Security Starter Set, Logi Circle 2 Wired, Netatmo Presence
Phone of the Year
Winner: Apple iPhone X
Nominees
Samsung Galaxy S9, Huawei P20 Pro, Google Pixel 2 XL, OnePlus 6, HTC U12+, LG G7, Honor 10, Sony Xperia XZ2
Brand of the Year
Winner: Amazon
Nominees
Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, LG, Sony, Huawei
Retailer of the Year
Winner: John Lewis
Also nominated
Amazon, Currys, AO, Richer Sounds, eBuyer
Best Gadget under £100, media partner The Sun
Winner: Google Home Mini
Also nominated
Roku Streaming Stick+, Echo 2, Urbanista Tokyo, Sphero R2-D2, Optoma Nuforce Be Sport4, Lumo Run, Bose SoundLink Micro
Innovation of the Year
Winner: Amazon Echo Show
Also nominated
DJI Mavic Air, Oculus Go, Smarter FridgeCam, Light L16, Brompton Electric
Best Luxury Tech
Winner: LG OLED W8
Also nominated
Bang & Olufsen BeoVision Eclipse Wood, Ressence Type 2 e-Crown, Land Rover Range Rover P400e PHEV, Louis Vuitton Horizon 55 with Echo, Leica M10 Edition Zagato, McIntosh MT2
Best Video Streaming Service
Winner: BBC iPlayer
Also nominated
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, TVPlayer, Virgin TV Anywhere
Best TV
Winner: Sony AF8
Highly commended: LG OLED C8
Also nominated
Philips OLED 803, Panasonic FZ952, Samsung Q9F, Hisense U7A
Best TV Platform
Winner: Sky Q
Also nominated
Freeview Play, Virgin Media TV, BT TV, TalkTalk
Best TV Audio Product
Winner: Sonos Beam
Also nominated
Focal Sib Evo Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 Speaker System, Sony HT-ST5000, Samsung HW-K950, Q Acoustics M2, Samsung HW-MS650, Polk Command Bar
Best Bluetooth Over- or On-Ear Headphones
Winner: Bowers & Wilkins PX
Highly commended: Sony WH-1000XM2
Also nominated
Beats Studio3, KEF Porsche Design Space One Bluetooth, Marshall Mid ANC, AKG N60NC Wireless
Best Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
Winner: Bose SoundSport Free
Highly commended: Flares Pro
Also nominated
Sony WF-1000X, Sennheiser Momentum Free, Jabra Elite 65t, RHA MA650, Optoma NuForce BE Sport4
Best Portable Speaker
Winner: Audio Pro Addon C3
Highly commended: UE Megablast
Also nominated
Sony LF-S50G, Ruark R7, Bose SoundLink Micro, Boom Bocs
Best Multiroom Speaker
Winner: Sonos One
Also nominated
OrbitSound Dock E30, Marshall Stanmore Multiroom, Bluesound Pulse Mini, Apple HomePod, Cambridge Audio YoYo L, Sonos Beam
Best Hi-Fi Product
Winner: KEF LS-50 Wireless
Highly commended: iFi xDSD
Also nominated
Chord Qutest, SweetVinyl SugarCube SC-1, Ruark MR1 Mk II with Rega P1 pack, Pro-Ject Juke Box E, Astell & Kern KANN
Best Smart Home Tech
Winner: Amazon Echo Spot
Also nominated
Google Home Mini, Sonos One, Apple HomePod, Amazon Echo Show, Sonos Beam
Best Connected Lighting
Winner: Philips Hue
Highly commended: LIFX
Also nominated
Ikea Trådfri, Hive Active
Best Connected Energy Product
Winner: Tado Smart Thermostat and Smart Radiator Valves
Also nominated
Nest Learning Thermostat, Hive Thermostat, Drayton Wiser
Best Home Networking Tech
Winner: Netgear Orbi 2018
Also nominated
Amplifi HD mesh router system, Devolo Dlan 1200 Triple Plus, TP-Link Archer C5400 v2, Asus RT-AC86U, Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500
Best Mid-Range Phone
Winner: Honor 10
Also nominated
Moto G6, Nokia 6.1, Sony Xperia XA1, Xiaomi Mi A1, Huawai P20 Lite
Best Mobile Accessory
Winner: Anker PowerWave
Also nominated
Proporta iPhone X Carbon Ultra, Greenwich Walker Alcantara Folio S9, Tech 21 Evo Luxe Vegan Leather case, Native Union Clic Marquetry, Mous Real Bamboo Case
Best Fitness Wearable
Winner: Fitbit Versa
Highly commended: Garmin 645 Music
Also nominated
Fitbit Ionic, Suunto Fitness 9, Stryd, Lumo Run
Best Gaming Laptop
Winner: Asus ROG Zephyrus
Also nominated
Acer Predator Triton 700, MSI GS65 Stealth Thin 8RF, Razer Blade Pro, Alienware 17 R4, HP Omen 15
Best Gaming Accessory
Winner: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless
Also nominated
Razer Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux, Roccat Horde Aimo, Audio-Technica ATH-ADG1X, SteelSeries Rival 600, HyperX Pulsefire Surge
Best VPN
Winner: ExpressVPN
Also nominated
TunnelBear, IP Vanish
Best Compact, DSLR or CSC Camera
Winner: Sony A7 III
Also nominated
Fujifilm X-H1, Panasonic Lumix GX9, Canon EOS M50, Hasselblad H6D-400c, Sony RX100 VI
Best Lifestyle Camera
Winner: GoPro Hero6
Also nominated
Google Clips, Sony RX0, Insta360 One, Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6, Snapchat Spectacles
Best Car
Winner: Jaguar I-PACE
Also nominated
Volkswagen T-Roc, Aston Martin Vantage, Volvo XC40, Bentley Continental GT, Audi A8
Best Home Appliance
Winner: Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Also nominated
Sage The Oracle Touch, Dyson Pure Cool, Tefal ActiFry Genius XL, Samsung FamilyHub, LG 6 Motion, AEG 9000 Series
Best Fridge
Winner: Miele K 28202 D WS
Also nominated
Bosch Serie 2 Classixx, Samsung FamilyHub, Hoover Wizard HF18XK, LG Signature, Siemens KG36NAW35G, AEG CustomFlex, Gaggenau Vario Wine Climate Cabinets 400
Best Oven
Winner: Rangemaster Elise 110
Also nominated
Panasonic NN-CS894 , AEG SenseCook Pyro, Miele H 2267 BP, Char-Broil Kamander Kamado, Bosch HBG5785S0B
Best Dishwasher
Winner: Bosch Serie 6
Also nominated
Miele G6890 SCVI K2O, Smeg D4SS-1, Beko DIN29X20, Siemens iQ700 SN278I36TE
Best Vacuum Cleaner
Winner: Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Highly commended: Neato Botvac Connected D7
Also nominated
Miele Blizzard CX1 Comfort Powerline, Vorwerk VK200, Bosch BCS122GB Unlimited, Shark DuoClean Cordless, Philips Speed Pro Max
Best Washing Machine
Winner: AEG 9000 Series
Also nominated
Miele WGK 120, Hotpoint Ultima S-Line, LG 6 Motion, Bosch Serie 8
Best Small Appliance
Winner: Sage The Oracle Touch
Also nominated
Tefal ActiFry Genius XL, Smeg ECF01, Bosch MSM88160GB, KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, JR Ultra 8000S 2, KitchenAid Artisan Power Plus Blender
Best Home Air Improvement Tech
Winner: Dyson Pure Cool
Highly commended: Falmec Bellaria
Also nominated
Meaco 1056 Air Circulator, Philips AC3256, Vax Pure Air 300, Meaco 25L Ultra Low Energy Dehumidifier
Best Personal Grooming Tech
Winner: Philips 9000 Series Prestige
Also nominated
Panasonic ER-GD60 I-SHAPER, Braun Series 9 9296CC, Philips Oneblade Pro, Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean, Braun MGK 3045
Best Garden Tech
Winner: Stihl RMA 235
Also nominated
Greenworks G40LM35, Cobra MX46SPB, Robomow RS635, Gtech ST20, Ryobi OBL1820S, Bosch AXT 25 TC
Best Travel Tech
Winner: G-Ro Carry-On Classic
Also nominated
Tile Sport, Sony RX100 VI, Samsonite Cosmolite Spinner 55cm, Amazon Kindle Oasis, Sony WH1000XM2, Bose QC 35 II
Best Bike
Winner: Canyon Roadlite CF 9.0
Highly commended: Brompton Electric
Also nominated
Specialized Roubaix Elite, BMC Roadmachine 03 ONE, Volt Pulse, Trek Fuel EX 7
Best Home Fitness Tech
Winner: Wattbike Atom
Also nominated
TacX Neo, Technogym Skillrun, Nordictrack E10.0, Bowflex Selecttech, Wahoo KICKR Climb
Best Running Headphones
Winner: Jabra Elite Active 65t
Also nominated
Optoma NuForce Be Sport4, Bose SoundSport Free, Sennheiser CX Sport Bluetooth, Monster Victory Wireless, Aftershokz Trekz Air, Urbanears Stadion
Best Watch
Winner: Tudor Black Bay GMT
Highly commended: Christoper Ward C65 Trident Diver
Also nominated
Marloe Watch Company Lomond, Hamilton Khaki X-Wind Auto Limited Edition, Nomos Glashütte Autobahn, TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre 16
Best Car Gadget
Winner: Nextbase 612GW
Also nominated
TomTom Via 53, Thinkware F100, Vodafone V-Auto, Logitech Zero Touch, Bentley x Starck Power Dock