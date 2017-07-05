T3 Agenda: JBL's Wireless Everest 2.0 Headphones. Give your briefs some Saxx appeal. And more!

Your mid-week edition of the T3 Agenda brings you the height-scaling audio goodness of JBL's new Everest headphones, a comfy yet cool range of men's underwear from Saxx and more...

Scale new audio heights with JBL's new Wireless Everest 2.0 Headphones

The Everest range has long been the headphone flagship for audio specialist JBL, and with the arrival of its second generation, that bar of quality and execution is only going to get higher.

The 2.0 upgrades for the Everest 110, 310, 710 and Elite 750NC include the firm's bespoke Pro Audio Sound tech, providing a wave of powerful yet clean audio signal, and that all important Bluetooth functionality for rock solid audio, without the messy wires. The headphones’ long-lasting battery gives you more flexibility to listen to your favourite tunes for 15-25 hours. While the quick recharge feature enables you to juice up the battery to maximum capacity in just two or three hours.

The on-ear and around-ear models incorporate a specially-curved headband to eliminate pressure on the ears, while the ear cushions are expertly crafted with lightweight, memory-foam materials to maintain an effortless fit. For added convenience, the control buttons (volume, on/off, Bluetooth connectivity) are all located on one side of the headphone.

The JBL Everest 2.0 Series (which ranges in price from £79.99 to £249.99) will be available in August 2017 online at uk.JBL.com.

Get some serious Saxx appeal with these new support-focused men's underwear

Saxx, one of the biggest up and coming underwear makers in the US, continues to expand its new ranges with three new undergarment additions for men. Much like its existing designs, The Vibe 9, The Kinetic and The Quest 2.0 9 have all been created with a specific purpose in mind.

The comfort of The Vibe 9 has been put together with day-to-day use in mind, while The Kinetic has been designed for those who need support when running or working out in the gym. Finally, there's the Quest 2.0 9 which has been made for those with plenty of travel on their itinerary.

Every pair of Saxx houses its patented BallPark Pouch construction. Designed for contact-free support, this 3D hammock-shaped pouch keeps everything in place, thanks to mesh panels that prevent skin-against-skin friction, and no exposed stitched for chafe-free comfort.

The Vibe 9, The Kinetic and The Quest 2.0 9 are all available now and range in price from £24.99 to £29.

Surf Air's subscription-based airline expands its flights to London and beyond

Sick of tired of being beholden to airlines that keep delaying or cancelling flights, forcing you to miss important work meetings or family events? Subscription airline Surf Air might just have the solution for you as it expands its service into many UK and European airports . You can book a flight on an app in 30 second and arrive for your flight just 15-minutes before take-off.

Less than two weeks since it touched down in Europe for the first time, with its maiden flight from London Luton to Ibiza, Cannes is the second European route for the transformational service that enables members to fly quickly, simply, and comfortably – on executive aircraft from private terminals.

The monthly subscription flight-sharing model, pioneered by Surf Air, provides an economical and efficient solution to the increasingly chaotic air travel experience – with reservations made at the touch of a button, for a monthly subscription starting from £1,750.

The Surf Air model enables seats to be secured on your chosen flight in just 30 seconds from any handheld device. Tedious airport waiting times are eliminated, as passengers are only required to arrive 15 minutes before take-off.