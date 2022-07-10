Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 suddenly sounds even more appealing

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While you might be waiting for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, enthusiasts for the best foldable phones are also in for a treat, according to a new rumour.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (yes, the name is incredibly long) has been on the radar for a while now, following the success of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which improved upon some pretty obvious weaknesses in the first-gen Z Fold.

And the latest news coming out of South Korea is that Samsung is, starting this year, going to double down its focus on its Fold and Flip foldables, making news about them even more interesting.

As for the new rumour, according to reliable display analyst Ross Young, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in a surprise new colour: Dark Red. And well, I think a dark red Galaxy Z Fold 4 is just going to look awesome – so premium and luxe.

As I told my Super Followers yesterday, the Fold 4 will now have limited volumes in Dark Red. Today I told them who the 1.99" Apple Watch panel supplier is...July 7, 2022 See more

Now, Young has previously shared that the Z Fold 4 will also come in beige, black, and grey when it arrives, possibly at Samsung's Unpacked event, expected in August. But now it appears there will be another colour.

Adding a forth colour would be a bit of an unusual move for Samsung, which usually limits its devices to three available colours, but the Z Fold 4 is an ultra-premium device, so perhaps its making an exception. Also, it is worth pointing out the the South Korean firm's other foldable, the Flip, comes in a wide variety of colourways.

Where we have seen a dark red colourway introduced recently, though, was in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which got a dark red colourway at launch. Is Samsung moving this same colourway over to the Fold 4 show that it is their flagship device? There is some truth in that we think.

If Samsung can now just bring its Bespoke Studio feature to the Fold, the ability to customise the frame and each panel of the phone with a myriad of colour options, then we'll be very happy here at T3.

Unfolding the future

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be unveiled next month at a Samsung Unpacked event.

Rumours suggest the Z Fold 4 will be expensive, costing around £1,599 for the base model, but that is still slightly under the cost of the Z Fold 3 at launch.

The Z Fold 4 is expected to have a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED main display, paired with a 6.2-inch secondary display. Upgrades to the camera and battery are also expected. There might even be a 1TB option this time around, too.

We'll keep you updated over the coming month on any new Galaxy Z Fold 45 rumours so check back to T3 soon for more info.