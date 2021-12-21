Samsung Galaxy S22 gets an accessory upgrade with dozens of new case options

Here at T3, we can't wait for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22, especially with some of the intriguing rumors that have been circling around the internet. And to make things even better: there are now some details around a selection of official Galaxy S22 accessories incoming.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 was one of the best phones of the year. But the world of the best Android phones is constantly changing, so all eyes are now on the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 possible cases (via Box UK) (Image credit: Box UK)

Thanks to Box UK (via gsmarena), we're able to take a look at a selection of leaked accessories including over 60 different items (various color options included) across the trio of phones.

According to the leak, Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus users will get to choose from Clear Covers, Clear Standing Covers, and Frame Covers, amongst a bumper range of other designs. In total, the Box leak includes 24 official case options for the base Samsung Galaxy S22 model, with 19 options for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and 23 for the Plus version.

Right now, Box UK doesn't have too many details on images – though there are several images that give us a taste of what the possible accessories look like.

The retailer has also received S-Pen replacements for the largest model in the Galaxy S22 series range bunch in a total of four colors, featuring Green, Dark Red, White, and Black.