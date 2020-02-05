Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra revealed in first live images

Samsung Galaxy S20 is ready to come out of the oven. Due to be unveiled next week at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, we're starting to see a lot more details emerge around all three models: the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

We know what kind of cameras all three models will pack and we've seen leaked renders and early marketing images of the phones. However, what we haven't seen yet is any of the three phones in real life, in user's hands. Until now.

FrontPageTech's Jon Rosser took to Twitter to reveal the physical back of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. The photo is not perfect quality, but Rosser reveals both phones in that rumoured Cosmic Gray colorway. Check it out below:

Okay, one more. In all it's potato quality glory. That S20 Ultra tho... pic.twitter.com/ODnBddDDK7February 5, 2020

Both phones match the leaked marketing images exactly, with large rectangular modules and four rear-facing cameras apiece, and we get another look at the S20 Ultra's camera labelled "100x Space Zoom". This feature is doubtless why the S20 was given the nickname "Hubble" during production, in reference to the famous Hubble telescope.

The S20 Plus retains a rectangular module and the same number of cameras, but in a much less intrusive pattern than the S20 Ultra's big central module. We can gatehr that due to the lack of labelling on the module, the S20 Plus isn't packing that powerful "space zoom" feature like its larger sibling, so we're excited to get some confirmation regarding its actual camera capabilities.

Top leakster Iceuniverse also got into the action, sharing his own pic of the real-life S20 Ultra on his own Twitter feed. Check it out below:

Yes S20 Ultra pic.twitter.com/57iZrnAfYZFebruary 5, 2020

Iceuniverse's photo is much better quality. It reveals the lock/power button and volume controls on the right hand side (which will also control those rumoured free Galaxy Buds Plus), and the details of the sensors on the large square module.

The cameras are rumoured to be an ultra-wide angle, 100x optical zoom (confirmed by the "space zoom" engraving on the module and two main cameras with different sensors, one of which should be packing a "time of flight" sensor designed to calculate depth more accurately.

Whether these rumours are on the money remains to be seen, but we won't have long to wait to find out. All three phones are due to be formally unveiled by Samsung at next week's Galaxy Unpacked event, and we can't wait.

