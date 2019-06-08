Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro looks jaw-droppingly beautiful in these new images

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of this year's most highly anticipated phones, with the South Korean maker tipped to build upon the T3 Awards 2019-recognised best phone in the world, the Galaxy S10 Plus, with a new technical leader that completely rewrites the concept of what a smartphone can do.

And, in this new depiction of the Galaxy Note 10 from concept maker @OnLeaks, which can be viewed below in a detailed 360-degree video that was originally published on tech site pricebaba, we get a view of just how special the incoming flagship could be.

In the video, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is shown to have a hole-punch front camera, large 6.75-inch QHD+ display and a quad-camera setup, as well as slim curved screen design. The other big takeaway from the video is that the phone does not have a 3.5mm audio jack.

The most current rumoured specs for the Galaxy Note 10 state it will have a HDR 10+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with 1,440 x 2,040 resolution, Snapdragon 855 processor (or Exynos 9820 depending on region), 12GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities, and UFS3.0 storage. In short, it will be a true powerhouse.

It has also been confirmed that the Note 10 will be 5G, or rather that there will be a separate 5G model available at launch, meaning that it will have the potential to take on the best 5G phones on the market and tap into super-fast new 5G networks.

And now comes your first complete look at the #Samsung #GalaxyNote10Pro (NTBC)! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, this time on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/xk5Kc36u57 pic.twitter.com/LoxykfqjBJJune 7, 2019

Interestingly, though, following the release of this Note 10 concept video, as well as a selection of high-res images, Samsung leakster-in-chief Ice universe took to Twitter to note that, at least according to his sources, the concept while stunning was "a bit exaggerated".

These renderings are a bit exaggerated, especially the chin, which is actually only a little smaller than the S10+. pic.twitter.com/1Xg2GJngTmJune 7, 2019

Our take-away here at T3 is that the official Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will likely look very similar to the phone you are seeing here, as both Ice universe and OnLeaks have strong track records in accurately calling or depicting future Samsung smartphones.

And, simply put, that would be a truly excellent thing if it comes to pass, as a phone that looks that good and is outfitted with such a super-strong, next-gen hardware package, would be a massively attractive proposition for phone enthusiasts.

It would also help brace the South Korean maker for the launch of Apple's new iPhone for 2019, which is currently set to follow the Note 10's official launch event in August with a September reveal, as well as the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is pegged for an unveiling in October.

Lead image credit: @OnLeaks x @PriceBaba