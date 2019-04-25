Super speedy 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 10 confirmed for launch

In news that is sure to whet the appetite of premium phone enthusiasts the world over, it has been confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will support the new super-fast 5G networks.

The expected but still very much welcome news, which is reported on by The Verge, comes courtesy of U.S. network Verizon chief Hans Vestberg, who stated yesterday in the company's quarterly earnings call that "the Note and the Galaxy coming this year will both have 5G".

As for "the Galaxy coming this year", that is the already announced Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which was shown off during the South Korean maker's February Galaxy Unpacked event.

That device takes the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which was bestowed a big fat 5 stars on review from T3, and then adds in a 5G modem. The finished product, which is due for release this summer, will deliver a 6.7-inch Quad HD AMOLED display, octo-core 8-nanometre processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage. So, very much a 5G-toting S10 Plus...

As for the 5G Note 10 announcement, that is finally some sort of official confirmation of a product that numerous leaks and rumours have pointed as incoming for months. Indeed, only last month secret code was unearthed in the Samsung Galaxy S10 that revealed the existence of a 5G-enabled Galaxy Note 10.

Regardless, though, the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come loaded with the new 5G hotness is something to celebrate. And especially so when you consider that it is also set to come installed with super-fast UFS 3.0 storage, buckets of next-gen RAM, a state-of-the-art new camera system and, potentially, even an all-new button-free design. The Note 10 is already looking like a truly killer piece of kit.

Hopefully we will hear more about the 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 10 soon, as well as from more network providers who intend to carry the next-gen device. Roll on Samsung's official Unpacked event for the new Note in early August.