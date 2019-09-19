Huawei Mate 30 launch live stream: watch it here today

The Huawei Mate 30 range of phones gets unveiled at 14:00 CEST in Munich, Germany, today and there is plenty we already know thanks to a series of very revealing leaks.

We know there will be a Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro announced, with the latter coming in a 5G variant, and there will also be a brand new Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch shown off alongside a new Huawei fitness band and, interestingly, a new Huawei TV, too.

But, really, the hardware is very much the secondary story with this launch. Due to Huawei's blacklisting by the US government, and ban from using Google's Android OS, apps and services, everyone is now chomping at the bit to see just what software the Mate 30 range will be using.

The most recent report states that "the Mate 30 cannot be sold with licensed Google apps and services due to the US ban on sales to Huawei", so it seems like big changes are definitely on the cards. However, what hasn't been confirmed yet is whether the Mate 30 series will use the Android OS at all.

Has Huawei managed to do a deal to keep running the official version of Android? Or has it had to go wild west open source? Is it really true that the phone will not have any Google apps or services, with no access to the Google Play store possible? What replacement OS and apps could the devices be loaded with? All these questions will be answered today at the Huawei Mate 30 Series Global Launch event.

When does the Huawei Mate 30 launch start? The Munich event kicks off at 14:00 local time (CEST) – that's 13:00 in the UK, 08:00 in New York and a very early 05:00 in Los Angeles. If you're in Sydney, Australia, that's 22:00. You can watch the live stream in the embedded video below.

What a shame it would be for the new incarnation of the Mate Series to launch as a shadow of its former self. Last year T3 was blown away by the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, with us calling it a "a rapid, stunning, and feature-packed flagship that you'll simply fall in love with".

We couldn't get enough of its gorgeous design, vivid OLED, HDR display, blisteringly quick Kirin 980 processor, superb Leica-made camera system, and capacious 4,200 mAh battery. The Mate 20 Pro also came running a full fat version of Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, and worked seamlessly with all of Google's apps and services. In many respects, it was the perfect Android smartphone, and we recognised that by concluding that "the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is one of, if not the, best smartphones ever made, delivering an experience that leaves nothing to be desired."

As such, while we're sure the hardware package delivered by Huawei this year will remain excellent, for users who have spent years using official Android and Google apps and services, it will no doubt be hard to adjust and feel like a serious downgrade. Fingers crossed Huawei has something magical up its sleeve.