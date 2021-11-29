PS5 restock: how to buy a PlayStation 5 on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here! With that, we're hoping for plenty of opportunities to order a PlayStation 5 throughout the shopping event. Whether that's across the US or in the UK, we've got you covered on where to find Sony's elusive games console.

Let's begin with those in the US that are set to receive an amazing chance through Walmart . The retailer has confirmed that Walmart+ members will be able to shop for PS5 consoles from 12PM ET on November 29th, with stock then being opened to the general public afterwards. This will no doubt all be bought up incredibly fast, so we recommend taking up a Walmart+ subscription if you want to walk away successful.

Additionally, GameStop last had a limited number of stores across the country put up PS5 stock for sale on November 25th. Any participating stores opened up their doors from 5PM to 9PM (local time). The retailer could again follow suit, so well worth checking in at your local shop if you are passing.

Sony could also host another sale of its own via its PlayStation Direct store after two went live ahead of Black Friday. Remember you must be a PS Plus subscriber to be able to make a purchase. Outside of this, we've put together a quick link guide to all major retailers that potentially could drop stock in the US below:

Check for PS5 ($499.99) stock in the US:

Check for PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) stock in the US:

Moving onto the UK and Black Friday ended up being a bit of a letdown. While Sony similarly went live with stock a few days before the event, no major retailers showed up on the actual date. The only place we found was Marks Electrical , which gave anyone exclusive access to purchase a console if you also bought a Sony TV.

Looking to the week ahead and GAME is set to have a big restock of PS5 consoles. This was confirmed by the retailer updating its PS5 release date schedule to December 3rd for Priority Insured Deliveries, meaning a drop is imminent. Cyber Monday makes the most sense for this to happen after failing to show up on Black Friday.

Then we have the likes of Amazon, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Currys and more, which are all overdue a restock of their own. Again, we've rounded up all quick links to the UK retailers below:

Check for PS5 (£449.99) stock in the UK:

Check for PS5 Digital Edition (£359.99) stock in the UK: