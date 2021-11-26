PS5 Black Friday restock: buy any Sony TV and get exclusive access to console bundles

Black Friday is here! And with that, we're expecting big things from many top retailers surrounding PlayStation 5 stock. Sony's prized next-gen console has been in crazy high demand since launching more than a year ago, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Check PS5 stock at Marks Electrical now

With consumers frantically searching online and physical stores to take one of these bad boys home just in time for the Christmas period, we've found an offer potentially worth considering – and it comes from the most unexpected of places.

Marks Electrical has come out of nowhere to give consumers an opportunity to purchase a PS5... but there's a catch. You must purchase any Sony TV to gain exclusive access to buy the console. It's not the cheapest of solutions either, as the PS5 comes as part of a bundle that costs £779. It does contain two quality games, however, and will arrive in time for this weekend, so if you were considering picking up a new TV, this might be a good route to take.

Get exclusive access to Playstation 5 bundles when purchasing ANY SONY TV! 🤩🤩 With guaranteed pre Xmas delivery! 🎁Promotion ends 30/11/2021. T&Cs apply.Shop Sony TVs here >> https://t.co/ToZEIlMP7Q pic.twitter.com/MsF2KnppyeNovember 22, 2021 See more

The PlayStation 5 bundle from Mark's Electrical arrives with the following:

PlayStation 5 disc console

FIFA 22 on PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5

Pulse 3D Wireless PS5 headset

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Black/White)

PS5 DualSense Controller Charging Station

Once the purchase has been completed online, consumers need to call 0116 251 5515 to purchase the PS5 console. The promotion will last until November 30th, 2021.

Anyone considering this offer may want to think about picking up one of the Sony X90J models – the best-value Sony gaming TV from our 2021 buying guide . It's said to offer stunning HDR images, excellent motion handling and upscaling, as well as 120Hz support.

There's also another bundle available replacing Miles Morales with Black 4 Blood Special Edition , in case the other runs out of stock. While we admit the option is not the cheapest on the market if you are just after a PS5, it's clearly proving popular with Marks Electrical customer service confirming to T3 that stock is selling out fast. At the time of writing, it was confirmed that there are just over half a dozen of these consoles left.

Outside of this, we're still hoping to hear something GAME and Amazon today. It is Black Friday after all. To keep up with all upcoming restocks, head to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker.