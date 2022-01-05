PS5 gamers wave goodbye to the real world: PSVR 2 is entering production

If you were lucky enough to get a PS5 for Christmas, and you were surely lucky if you did as evidenced by our PS5 restock tracker, then we have some excellent news: Sony is reportedly about to begin manufacturing the PSVR 2 gaming headset.

We've heard lots of rumours over the past year about PSVR 2, as well as genuine official information directly from Sony, but this is the first time we've heard anything about the device going into production.

The news comes through hardware expert Brad Lynch (see below message), who says that Chinese manufacture Goertek has been tasked by Sony with making the next-gen VR gaming headset.

Goertek, Chinese manufacturer, will be in charge of mass producing Meta Cambria and PS VR 2 (soon!)Goertek sold off Pico to Bytedance earlier this year, but signed a deal to continue producing Pico headsetsAlso expected to supply components for Apple AR/VR HMDJanuary 1, 2022 See more

While the news isn't definitive, it gives us hope that Sony plans to announce the next-gen PSVR 2 sooner rather than later, perhaps in the coming months. If that turns out to be true, it looks like PlayStation is going to have a great 2022.

What else do we know about PSVR 2?

Honestly, not that much. Sony has kept a very tight lid on the PSVR 2 and with good reason – gamers are some of the earliest adopters, often spending time following rumours and gossip, and any leaks would ruin the surprise.

But we do know some things, most notable that the PSVR 2 will use a single cable. If you were expecting a wireless VR headset, you'll have to wait. We also know the next-gen controllers will look very futuristic.

According to Sony, the updated controllers (pictured below) "enables you to make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay."

(Image credit: Sony)

PSVR 2's resolution is unlikely to reach 4K, too. Rumours have pointed to a more reasonable 4000 x 2040 resolution (or 2000 x 2040 per eye), which slightly beats the Oculus Quest 2 and, of course, the original PSVR.

In terms of games, you can expect some high-end AAA titles, although which ones isn't entirely clear.

Basically, we're going to have to wait for Sony to announce the PSVR 2 to get all the details, but all the signs point towards that happening sooner rather than later this year, with a late-2022 release date.

Right now an October or November 2022 release date seems nailed on in our opinion here at T3. The original PSVR launched on October 13th 2016, and we wouldn't be surprised if we see the same release date for PSVR 2. After all, that will have then been five years to the day that the original PlayStation VR headset hit the market.