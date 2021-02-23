PS VR 2 officially announced for PS5 with amazing new controller tech

With the launch of the PS5 at the e d of last year, gamers have been eagerly awaiting news on a follow up to the PS VR, as it's sure to give the console an edge over the Xbox Series X, and now Sony has finally thrown us a crumb with news on the PS VR2.

The PS VR for PS4 opened up a whole new experience for console gamers, immersing them in titles like Resident Evil 7, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, and more light-hearted fare like Tetris Effect. If you're a fan, you can look forward to more virtual reality experiences on the PS5 with a brand new PS VR system.

Sony confirmed the news in its blog, saying it's developed a "next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input." Setting it the hardware for use has also ben streamlines, with just a "single cord" required to connect it to the PS5.

There's even a new controller to sit alongside the new headset, which utilises some DualSense features and it ergonomically designed – although we've not had a peek at it or the new PS VR headset yet.

Sony says the PS VR 2 is packed with "future-proof technology" so that it'll go the distance for the new generation of VR games and experiences to come, with a greater level of immersion.

Sony says we won't see the PS VR 2 (or whatever the new iteration will be called) this year, but hasn't given us an idea of a launch window just yet. That gives you plenty of time to get hold of a PS5 if you haven't managed already, Head over to our PS5 stock tracker for news on when retailers are dropping more inventory!