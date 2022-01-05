New Withing smart scale can measure ECG, assess nerve activity and measure segmental body composition

CES 2022 is well underway in Las Vegas, and just like every year, a lot of exciting consumer electronic products are being announced, such as the Withings Body Scan, a smart scale that measures way more than body fat and weight only.

With the ability to monitor segmental body composition, heart rate, and vascular age, the Withings Body Scan is definitely a more advanced smart bathroom scale than the Fitbit Aira Air (and more expensive, too).

With measurements that will assess nerve activity and heart rhythm using a 6-lead ECG, Body Scan goes beyond weight management to become an "in-home connected health station that can help users take proactive control over their health", as Withings says.

The Withings Body Scan consists of a single high-strength tempered glass platform encompassing a retractable handle. Body Scan contains four weight sensors and 14 ITO electrodes within the platform and four stainless steel electrodes in the handle for 6-lead ECG and segmental body composition analysis. It offers a year-long battery life and includes a larger high resolution 3.2" LCD colour screen that displays stats.

Withings Body Scan: Price and availability

The Withings Body Scan is expected to be available in the second half of 2022 following CE (in the EU) and FDA (in the US) clearance. It will be available in two colours, black and white. Body Scan will come with a three-month subscription to Withings health and wellness programs.

Price TBC.

For more info, visit Withings today.

Withings Body Scan: more than just a run of the mill smart scale

With electrodes placed in the base of the device and in the retractable handle, the Body Scan will use "multi-frequency Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA)" to measure overall body composition.

It can measure whole-body fat and water percentage, visceral fat, muscle and bone mass, and extracellular and intracellular water and provide readings for individual body parts, including the torso, arms, and legs.

To measure these, the device sends a very low-level electrical signal from the electrodes on the scale and within the handgrip. The analysis is then conducted by Withings’ algorithm that identifies resistance, known as impedance, to measure precise body composition in less than three seconds. The main features are:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Withings) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Withings) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Withings) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Withings) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Withings)

Segmental Body Composition

As Withings explains, "segmental body composition allows the smallest changes in body composition to be identified and monitored over time." So instead of only checking the overall body composition, the Body Scan can identify fat mass distribution and inform users of potential health risks associated with localised fat findings, and spot muscle imbalances.

Nerve Activity Assessment

The Body Scan tracks sweat gland activity in the feet and provides a daily assessment of small nerve activity. The measurement is designed to be performed in under 30 seconds by applying a small direct current via the electrodes located in the plate. It will provide a reading via the Withings App.

Sweat is triggered by the small nerves that are innervating the sweat glands. This "sudomotor function" can be evaluated by measuring the ability of the feet sweat glands to release chloride ions in response to an electrical stimulus. An impaired sudomotor function can be a sign of reduced sweat gland innervation linked to a degeneration of small nerve fibres.

ECG and Vascular Age

Body Scan can record a 6-lead ECG to detect arrhythmias via two sets of electrodes located on each side of the handle and one within the base of the scale. The algorithm is designed to "detect heart patterns associated with atrial fibrillation", allowing results to be displayed directly on the device’s LCD screen and the accompanying app.

The Vascular Age feature will provide a daily assessment of arterial health and overall wellness by showing you how your cardiovascular health compares to the norms expected within their age bracket, using an estimate of their inner vascular age.