Lowe's Father's Day sale 2022: gift ideas plus deals on patio furniture, smart home tech and more

Lowe's Father's Day sale is live jut in time for the holiday weekend and as expected, Lowe's is offering some pretty sweet deals on everything DIY dads out there need to get the job done. With everything from power tools on sale to hardware, furniture and outdoor maintenance equipment, it's one of the best Father's Day sales of the year to check out.

Last year, Lowe's Father's Day sale focused around dad-worthy gift ideas and deals on power tools, outdoor tools and grills. This year it looks to be a similar direction, albeit with a way more varied selection to browse through. Smart tech is also getting a spotlight with deals on smart doorbells, security cameras and like-minded tech.

There's also a ton of great gift ideas and workshops for dads to check out this year, too. Nifty reviews and demos are available on some of Lowe's top tools, as well as how-to guides for DIY home improvement projects and more. For those shopping for dad, these provide some great inspiration in getting him the perfect gift this Father's Day.

While Father's Day is still two weeks away, Lowe's has already kicked off the occasion with deals across their site. You can shop some of the best deals and offers available today by jumping to the category of your choice below, but if you're not sure what to get dad this year there's always Lowe's gift cards!

Does Lowe's have a Father's Day sale?

They most certainly do and it offers a great variety of deals on indoor and outdoor power tools, appliances, smart tech, garden tools and more. Lowe's Father's Day sale tends to focus around deals covering power tools and outdoor gear primarily, but that won't stop the thrifty shoppers out there from finding deals on patio furniture, hardware and other must-have essentials for the DIY dads out there.

When does Lowe's Father's Day sale start?

Lowe's Father's Day sale starts around two weeks ahead of the holiday weekend, with early deals and gift ideas for the shopper in need. With official dad-related deals expected to kick off sometime between today and June 14th, Father's Day will have to compete with one of the biggest sale days of the year – Amazon Prime Day.

