How to watch Australia vs England and live stream FREE Ashes 2021-22 cricket anywhere in the world

The Gabba is ready...let's play cricket! The always much-anticipated Ashes is finally here and the fierce Australia vs England rivalry kicks off once again today. Can't wait to see what happens next? Then follow our guide to getting an Ashes live stream from wherever you are in the world - including the ways you can watch absolutely FREE!

After tumultuous build-ups for both teams, attention can now be turned to the all-important cricket. Ashes holders Australia come into this series as heavy favourites, and will expect their awesome pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and skipper Pat Cummins to make mincemeat of the poms.

But England captain Joe Root is on the form of his life for the visitors, and can you really count against a team featuring Ben Stokes?

It's set to be a fascinating, unmissable Ashes series and it all begins in Brisbane. Below we explain the ways you can watch England vs Australia (including that free Ashes live stream) and, if you're abroad and can't access your preferred coverage, how you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions.

When is England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test?

The five-match Ashes in 2021-22 will take place from December 8 until January 18 with Tests taking place across Australia's numerous cricket grounds and stadiums.

Wednesday's 1st Test is at the Gabba in Brisbane and play gets started everyday at 11am AEDT (or 10am local time), which means midnight in the UK. In other parts of the world, that's 7pm ET, 5am IST and 1pm NZT.

You can find the full schedule with Test dates and times at the bottom of the page.

How to live stream the Ashes if you're abroad

If you're out of the country when the Ashes tests take place, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BT Sport or 7Plus when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server in any country, which will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get us the best seat in the house for the Ashes. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar.

How to live stream the Ashes cricket in Australia for FREE

Channel 7 Taking place on home turf, cricket fans Down Under will be able to watch every single Ashes Test 100% for FREE, broadcasting on free-to-air channel, Channel 7. Live stream the Ashes on linear TV or stream on Channel 7's on-demand streaming platform, 7Plus. It's completely free to use - all you need to do is sign up with your email address, name, and ZIP code to access. The Ashes coverage is likely to start an hour before each match begins, and if you choose to watch on 7Plus, you'll be able to access it on a number of devices. These include iOS and Android devices, Chromecast, Airplay, Apple TV, PS4 consoles, and most Smart TVs. If you'd prefer, you'll also be able to get coverage of the Ashes through Fox Cricket, which you can access through your browser or on mobile with the choice of apps and services available. Opt for the Foxtel Go app or Kayo Sports, the latter of which comes with a 14-day FREE trial. An Aussie abroad? Use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and access cricket coverage while you're away.

How to watch the Ashes in the UK

BT Sport This year's Ashes will air exclusively on BT Sport this year in the UK, with plenty of late nights (or early starts depending on how you look at it) on the cards. For £25 you can get a BT Monthly Pass. To watch all five Tests of The Ashes you'll have need to get it for two months. As well as the cricket, this will also give you access to Champions League football and UFC without paying out for a full TV package. Not in the country right now? Using a VPN will let you watch the cricket just as you would if you were at home.

(Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

How to live stream the Ashes and watch Australia vs England anywhere else in the world

For cricket fans around the world, there are options to live stream the Ashes and watch every Australia vs England Test.

For Kiwis across the shores in New Zealand, Sky Sport is the place to watch the Ashes in 2021. Sky Sport comes as a part of many Sky TV packages, with the option to watch on TV or live stream straight to your device with the Sky Go service.

Those not committed to a cable package can use the Sky Sport Now platform, costing $19.99 for a weekly pass.

As previously mentioned, start times vary, but the earliest those in New Zealand can expect to sit down to watch the cricket is 12.30pm NZDT and the latest will be 5pm NZDT.

Those in the US and Canada can head straight to Willow TV to catch every moment of the Ashes. This channel comes as a part of most cable packages, with the option to use your cable provider's login details to access a stream through your browser on willow.tv.

For cord-cutters, we recommend signing up for Sling TV. Opt for either its Sling Blue or Sling Orange package and get your first month for just $10, benefitting from 30+ live channels. To access Willow TV, you'll need to add it as an extra to your plan for $5 a month.

Start times vary from 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT to 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

In India you can watch the Ashes on the Sony Sports Network. Choose between English commentary on Sony Six, Hindi commentary on Sony Ten 3, and regional languages on Sony Ten 4.

For those wanting an on-demand live stream option, you can watch on Sony Liv. This requires a premium subscription. Sign up for a year for Rs 999, six months for Rs 699, or pay Rs 299 per month.

Those in India who are Jio users also have the option of watching for free with the JioTV mobile app. Start times in India vary from 5am IST to 9.30am IST.

Outside of the country when the Ashes is on and can't access your preferred broadcaster? Download a VPN to circumvent any geo-restrictions and stream as if you were at home.

1st Test: December 18-12 - The Gabba, Brisbane, 11am AEDT / 12am GMT

December 18-12 - The Gabba, Brisbane, 11am AEDT / 12am GMT 2nd Test: December 16-20 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 3pm AEDT / 4am GMT

December 16-20 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 3pm AEDT / 4am GMT 3rd Test: December 26-30 - MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT / 11.30pm GMT

December 26-30 - MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT / 11.30pm GMT 4th Test: January 5-9 - SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT / 11.30pm GMT

January 5-9 - SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT / 11.30pm GMT 5th Test: January 14-18 - TBC

(Image credit: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

