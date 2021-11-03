GTA 6 release date still a way off – but Red Dead Redemption remaster in the works says leak

GTA 6 rumours are very much a dime a dozen on the world wide web, however, this new one might have a bit more credibility to it. While many have been anticipating the next mainline instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise for more than eight years now (yes, really eight years), it's looking like we will have to wait that little bit longer before we see anything concrete.

A new leak points to trouble behind the scenes on GTA 6, with development being described as "chaotic" and nothing compared to the troubles endured on GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption. As a result, the project was said to have been restarted after the departure of Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser in February 2020, including major changes to the story and the inclusion of two time periods .

The leak itself has originated from Chris Klippel (via NeoGaf ), a Rockstar Mag reporter with a reliable history for Rockstar leaks. This all looks to line up with a report from Kotaku in April 2020 that the game was in early production.

Rockstar Mag reporter Chris Klippel spoke in a recent video (translated via NeoGaf), which you can watch below. It does help if you speak French, though.

While the GTA news is not what we wanted to hear, there's another interesting tidbit to come out of the same supposed leak. This one concerns Red Dead Redemption and a remaster for modern consoles and PC, something fans (including myself) have been wanting for years.

The game first launched in May 2010, before receiving a sequel in October 2018. Both were highly successful, winning numerous game of the year awards and over 60 million in franchise sales. The remaster is said to be in the works for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, though a release is not expected anytime soon.

As always, we do recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt but a Red Dead Remaster would certainly hold me over until GTA 6 is ready. In the meantime, head on over to the official T3 GTA 6 hub for all the latest, news, leaks and rumours.