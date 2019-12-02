Grab Google's Nest Hub for just $79 at Walmart this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2019 is officially here! Today is probably the best day of the year to get yourself some cool new tech as every major retailer, from Walmart to Amazon, will have lots of discounted items. Just like Black Friday, there are deals on everything you could possibly think of.

T3 has been working hard over the weekend to find the very best and brightest deals, to ensure you don't over-pay on something you've wanted for some time. We've got every possible thing covered, too, from smartphones to kitchenware to fashion to fitness accessories to toys.

One deal that caught our eye is Walmart's $70 discount on Google's Nest Hub (previously called the Google Home Hub), which intelligently shows you useful information.

Google Nest Hub (Charcoal) | Was $149 | Sale price $79 | Available now at Walmart

The Nest Hub is the perfect companion for those that use Google services heavily and want an easy way to see today's key information quickly on the 7-inch touchscreen. It's even more perfect at $79. View Deal

Google introduced the Nest Hub in 2018 as the ideal accompaniment to those who rely on Google's services across Android and elsewhere, especially its Assistant. The Hub's "Home View" shows you exactly what's coming up in your day, from calendar events to the weather and news items.

Unlike Amazon and Facebook's equivalents, Google has not included a camera on the Nest Hub, citing privacy concerns, so you can rest easy about putting this thing in your bedroom.

For $79 on Cyber Monday, this is a really good way to make your mornings (and afternoons and evenings) that little bit smoother.