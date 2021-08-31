GameStop membership offers better chance to buy the PS5

GameStop's annual membership is offering early access to Sony PS5 restocks

GameStop Power Up Pro
(Image credit: GameStop)
Mat Gallagher

By Last updated

If you're among the thousands still trying to buy a Sony PlayStation 5 there's good news. GameStop is offering early access to its now frequent restocks with its Power Up Pro membership. 

The digital version costs just $14.99 per year and includes a range of benefits, from extra points on anything you buy to monthly reward certificates and extra value on trade-ins. Crucially though, it provides access to exclusive offers and events, which includes PS5 sales. 

GameStop has been providing restocks every 7-14 days recently and one is expected at some time this week. For the best chance of getting hold of one, you can sign up to the Power Up Pro membership below. 

GameStop Power Up Pro membership $14.99 per year
Become a GameStop Power Up Pro member for the chance to access exclusive events and offers, such as PS5 restocks. View Deal

PlayStation 5 Console
Get your hands on this awesome next-gen consoleView Deal

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Planning to download games digitally? Get the digital edition which doesn't have the physical disk drive. View Deal

TOPICS
Gaming
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and is now based in Chicago.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.