GameStop membership offers better chance to buy the PS5

If you're among the thousands still trying to buy a Sony PlayStation 5 there's good news. GameStop is offering early access to its now frequent restocks with its Power Up Pro membership.

The digital version costs just $14.99 per year and includes a range of benefits, from extra points on anything you buy to monthly reward certificates and extra value on trade-ins. Crucially though, it provides access to exclusive offers and events, which includes PS5 sales.

GameStop has been providing restocks every 7-14 days recently and one is expected at some time this week. For the best chance of getting hold of one, you can sign up to the Power Up Pro membership below.

