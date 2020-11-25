GameStop Black Friday Xbox Series X restock: consoles available TODAY

Ever since the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, it's been almost impossible to get hold of the consoles, but GameStop is here to save Christmas with bundles dropping online in the runup to its Black Friday in-store sale.

As well as dropping the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this Friday, November 27, in-store, the retailer is releasing Xbox bundles as part of its week of Black Friday deals.

There's the Xbox Series X Competitive Gamer System Bundle which includes an Xbox Series X console, NBA 2K21, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and credit to spend in the Xbox Store.

If you're after an the all-digital Xbox Series S, there's the Xbox Series S Assassin's Creed and Call of Duty System Bundle which includes the Xbox Series S, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

GameStop will be selling the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this Black Friday in-store, so you don't have to worry about bots beating you to the punch; just all the other humans who might give you a punch in the frenzy to grab one. You can try your luck at 7AM local time when the doors open. The retailer has said each store will stock two consoles minimum, and they're limited to one per customer. It's also dropping Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bundles online, so keep an eye on the website this week. View Deal

