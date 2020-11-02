Excellent rival Black Friday deal knocks 50% off 23andMe DNA testing kits

We're used to Black Friday deals on DNA kits, but it turns out that this year we're not even going to have to wait until 27 November: right now there's 50% off 23andMe's DNA kits. These kits provides extensive information on your ancestry and genetic health from a small saliva sample, and right now there are huge discounts across the full range.
We think 23andMe makes the best DNA testing kits around right now. These make excellent Christmas gifts for difficult to buy for friends and family. We'd be surprised to see the price drop lower than this, so this deal is an excellent opportunity to get at least one gift sorted super early.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service
US deal: Was $199 | Now $99 | Save $100
UK deal: Was £149 | Now £74 | Save £75
This is the most comprehensive at-home DNA testing kit offered by 23andMe. Learn about your Ancestry Composition, Maternal & Paternal Haplogroups, and Neanderthal Ancestry, which tells you the number of genetic traits you share with this species of early man. There are also health-based reports that can tell you if you're at risk of Celiac Disease, late-onset Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and baldness.
Deal ends: 26 NovemberView Deal
23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service
US deal: Was $99 | Now $79 | Save $20
UK deal: Was £79 | Now £64 | Save £15
23andMe's more basic (but still extensive) test has had $20/£15 knocked off its price. With this kit, you'll get all the ancestry insights you'd get in the more extensive kit, but none of the health insights. Still a fascinating set of information.
Deal ends: 26 NovemberView Deal
23andMe VIP Health + Ancestry Service (US only) | Was $499 | Now $399 | Save $100
23andMe's most extensive package also has $100 knocked off the price. With this service you'll get two Health + Ancestry kits, overnight shipping, priority processing of results, and a one-on-one walkthrough of your results.
Deal ends: 26 NovemberView Deal
You'll be able to view extensive DNA-based reports online after your sample has been processed by the company, including whether you're predisposed to celiac disease, Parkinson's, or age-related macular degeneration.
23andMe also allows customers to access their raw, uninterpreted genetic data file. This can then be uploaded to third-party services like GedMatch, where the information can be used by amateur and professional researchers and genealogists to trace family trees.
