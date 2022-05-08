Doctor Who reveals award-winning Netflix star as new Doctor

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ncuti Gatwa, best known for appearing in the popular Netflix show Sex Education, will take over the role of the Doctor in the beloved British sci-fi television series Doctor Who.

As confirmed by the BBC itself, Gatwa becomes the first Black man to portray the Time Lord in its 59-year history as well as one of the youngest at only 29 years of age. He will join up with returning showrunner Russell T Davies for the newest season of Doctor Who in 2023.

Born in Rwanda before being raised in Scotland, the newcomer has made waves as Eric Effiong in the comedy-drama series Sex Education. It also saw the star earn a Best Actor Award at the Scottish BAFTA’s in 2020 alongside numerous nominations such as Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme at the 2022 BAFTAs, which takes place this evening.

Gatwa will officially become the 14th Doctor once Jodie Whittaker departs the role later this year.

"There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same," said Gatma, speaking on his casting.

"Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies himself added: "The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

Doctor Who is next set to return in late 2022 with the final episode of Jodie Whittaker's tenure set to see her regenerate into Gatwa's 14th Doctor. More details are expected to be announced in the future.

Fans of the show (including myself) have already been applauding the casting decision across social media, while others have also been pleased to see that David Tennant will not be returning to the role as some rumours suggested.