Doctor Who: David Tennant gives cryptic response to whether he will be 14th Doctor

David Tennant has addressed rumours that he will return to Doctor Who alongside former showrunner Russell T Davies, saying that it would be "quite a weird idea".

Speaking at German Comic Con in Dortmund as part of a panel (uploaded to YouTube ), the Scottish actor was asked by the host whether he had heard of these "whispers" and if there was any truth to them.

"I've been asked a version of this question for the last 20 years," said Tennant. "And I've learnt through bitter experience that there's not any point even answering it because whatever I say is spun by whoever wants to hear it, so there's no point in me denying it, there's no point in me confirming it, there's no point in me fudging it. Whatever I say will become whatever the internet wants it to be".

"I mean... it would be quite a weird idea and it's not something that you would necessarily expect from Doctor Who," he added.

Tennant previously played the 10th Doctor from 2005 to 2010 before reprising the role once again for the 50th anniversary in 2013. The full panel (question addressed at the 13:35 mark) can be watched via YouTube below:

Since Jodie Whittaker announced her departure from the iconic British role last year, fans have been heavily theorising who will be handed the keys to the TARDIS. Tennant has remained a fan favourite iteration of the Time Lord and with Russell T Davies back to helm the show, who previously cast Tennant in the part, several are now expecting the pair to link up once again.

Nothing official has yet to come from the BBC with the 14th Doctor's announcement likely to be made before Whittaker's final outing later this year as part of the BBC's 100-year anniversary. Doctor Who is also set to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023 with traditionally past Doctors coming together for a multi-Doctor story to celebrate the sci-fi TV series. This seems a more probable opportunity for Tennant to return but we'll have to wait and see.