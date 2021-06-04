Leaked DJI Mini SE drone could be the brand's most affordable yet

A listing that has appeared on the Walmart site appears to have accidentally unveiled a new DJI drone – the DJI Mini SE. DJI hasn't announced anything official, but the design looks similar to the original Mavic Mini (which has since been replaced by the DJI Mini 2, but is still available to buy at DJI). In fact, it's so similar that many are speculating that this isn't a new model at all, but a rebranded version of that drone, bundled with what looks like the same upgraded remote that controls the Mavic Air 2 and this year's all-new Mavic Air 2S.

DJI has been busy this year – as well as the Air 2S, it has also released the groundbreaking DJI FPV. But this drone, if legit, appears to target the entry level end of the market. DJI leaker @OsitaLV, who first made us aware of the listing, believes it could be DJI's "cheapest drone ever".

The leaked DJI Mini SE drone (left) and the DJI Mavic Mini (Image credit: DJI / Walmart)

So what do we know from the Walmart listing (at time of writing, still live). Well we've got a fair bit of information there, most of which matches up with the original Mavic Mini. Like that older drone, it's 249g, offers 30 minutes of fly time on a charge, and will shoot 2.7k video on a 3-axis gimbal, and 12mp stills.

Where it might differ is in that remote control we mentioned. While the Mavic Mini comes with a basic remote, the bundle shot on the Walmart listing includes what look like the much-improved controller that was introduced with the Mavic Air 2.

There's no price on the listing, so we're not sure where that 'cheapest drone' prediction has come from. However, it's not unlikely if it's based on the Mavic Mini, which, with its ticket price of USD $399 / GBP£369, is the cheapest in the range (the Mini 2, at USD $449 / £419, is also excellent value for what you're getting). Currently DJI doesn't really dabble in 'budget' drones, although it has lent its tech to the absolutely excellent Ryze Tello, which tops our best cheap drone guide, so perhaps the company has decided its time it tackled that market with a DJI-branded model too.

(Image credit: Walmart)

DJI dominates our best drone ranking, but as of yet none of its own brand models are affordable enough to make it into our best cheap drone guide. Could the DJI Mini SE be the first one to do so? We'll update you with more information when we hear it.