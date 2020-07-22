Cheap Virgin Media broadband deal delivers £75 Amazon Gift Card

Virgin Media is well known for its mind-bendingly fast internet speeds and great broadband deals. However, this new cheap broadband deal is among the very best the supplier has ever offered, delivering super fast internet for a low price point and throwing in a £75 Amazon Gift Card, too.

The deal itself is for Virgin Media's M100 Fibre Broadband package, which delivers super fast internet speeds averaging 108Mbps for just £24 per month. You also get the latest and greatest Virgin Media Hub as well.

The contract length isn't super long, either, at just 18 months, and there are zero setup costs. Naturally, you also get the £75 Amazon Gift Card once signed up to spend on whatever you want.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Virgin Media M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £75 Amazon Gift Card | £0.00 setup | £24 p/m

If you need a quality broadband upgrade right now then this great offer from Virgin Media is well worth checking out. That's because not only does it deliver fast internet for a very cheap price point, but it also delivers a great sweetener, too, a £75 Amazon Gift Card to spend on anything you want.View Deal

If you like the idea of the Virgin Media deal above but are out of its installation areas (70% of the UK can get Virgin internet right now), then be sure to scope out the best broadband deals available in the deals chart below.

This chart displays the very best and cheapest broadband deals from all the UK's major suppliers, and lets you filter by a multitude of things, too, including monthly price, internet speed and contract length.