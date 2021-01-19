Cheap student laptop deals: $100 off ASUS Zenbook 14" laptop at Best Buy

Best Buy is having an awesome 4-Day sale where you can grab the ASUS Zenbook 14" laptop on sale for just $599 – a hefty $100 off its standard price!

An excellent student laptop for academics, the ASUS Zenbook 14" laptop comes packed with premium features at an incredibly affordable price. For students learning from home and abroad, your laptop is key to success and the ASUS Zenbook delivers in spades.

ASUS Zenbook 14" Laptop Now: $599.99 | Was; $699.99 | Savings: $100 (15%)

Students looking for a great deal on laptops should definitely take a look at Best Buy's 4-Day sale. This ASUS Zenbook 14" comes loaded with AMD's Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Plenty of power to tackle those late night study sessions and then some!

Offer Ends Thursday, 1/21 at 11:59PM CTView Deal

ASUS offers some of the best student laptops around, with enough power under the hood to handle the demands of the school year.

Powered by AMD's latest Ryzen 5 CPU paired with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, the Zenbook 14" at this sale price is unbeatable. It also comes loaded with NVIDIA's GeForce MX350 mobile GPU, offering a little more power when it comes to image processing, editing, and more.

Whether you're semester consist of writing nothing but research papers or you're working towards that art degree, having the proper laptop is key to making sure you get the most out of your experience.

That's why we do recommend with this laptop looking into a secondary external hard drive for your studies. While the 256GB SSD is fast and responsive, this may be a little bit on the low side for those with intense schedules. Thankfully, there are a ton of external hard drives on sale during Best Buy's 4-Day sale.

Not sure which external hard drive you should grab? Head on over to our guide to the best external hard drives to find the one that's right for you.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: