Cheap smart speaker deals: 20% off the Amazon Echo 4th Gen Alexa speaker

Amazon's 4th Gen Echo smart speaker is getting a 20% price drop to $79.99 for a limited time.

This deal brings one of the best prices of the year on Amazon's latest smart speaker, giving shoppers a chance to snag the Echo 4th Gen on sale before the next major sale.

Amazon Echo 4th Gen Smart Speaker Now: $79.99 | Was: $99.99 | Savings: $20 (20%)

Grab the latest model in Amazon's line of smart speakers for just $79.99 for a limited time. New look, new feel and new features include improved sound quality, enhanced Alexa, and more.View Deal

Rated one of the best smart speakers by our own Tech Editor, Amazon's 4th Gen Echo smart speaker delivers in spades with an improved design, enhanced features, and more connectivity.

While the new spherical design may take some getting used to, the latest Echo delivers everything we've come to love and more from Amazon's line of smart speakers. For an in-depth look at what's new with Amazon's Echo check out T3's review below.

The offer is also available at other retailers including Staples, Best Buy, and more. Stock may run out at some retailers, so be sure to check around for availability. You can take a look below for more deals on Echo 4th Gen smart speakers.

