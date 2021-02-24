How to live stream India vs England 3rd Test for FREE from anywhere on Earth

Cricket fans the world over are being treated to a Test series to treasure in India, as the home team do battle over four matches against the visiting England. With the series beautifully poised at one win apiece, we'll help you find an England vs India live stream of the third Test - the great news is that it's even FREE TO WATCH in certain parts of the world.

If Joe Root, James Anderson and the England camp made a dream start in the first Test, then the second was a really rude awakening. On a pitch turning square, spinners Ravi Ashwin and debutant Axar Patel decimated the visiting side's batting line-up... twice! With centuries for Rohit Sharma and that man Ashwin, India showed how to make the most of the home-field advantage.

Can England bounce back? Or will India take that momentum to Ahmedabad and put the series beyond the travelling team? It's all to play for in this day-night pink ball Test and - if you have any love for the finest form of the game - then it's frankly unmissable. Follow our guide and ensure you know your England vs India live stream and time details all over the world.

FREE live stream India vs England in the UK

Get settled in for another five days of cricket with the third India vs England live stream free-to-air on Channel 4. Continuing its excellent coverage, this marks the first time a Test series has been shown live and in full on UK terrestrial TV in 16 years.

What time can I live stream India vs England cricket?

The 3rd Test between India vs England begins on Wednesday, February 24 at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, and is scheduled to span from now until Sunday, February 28. The first ball each day is due to be bowled at 2pm IST local time which makes it a 9am GMT start for folk tuning in from the UK.

Around the globe, its a 4am ET / 1am PT / 8pm AEDT start.

How to live stream India vs England in the UK

As mentioned above, Channel 4 have pulled off a bit of a coup after obtaining exclusive live rights to show every match of this Test series. That's great news for cricket fans as all the action will be available free-to-air.

Coverage starts on Channel 4 in the UK at 8.30am GMT on Wednesday morning, until Sunday, February 28.

As well as being able to watch via linear TV, you'll also be able to stream coverage via Channel 4's All4 online service.

This means you can live stream India vs England on a number of devices including:

Smart TVs

Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobiles: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Streaming devices: Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, FreeviewPlay, Now TV, Sky, Virgin Media, YouView

Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, FreeviewPlay, Now TV, Sky, Virgin Media, YouView Consoles: PS4, Xbox One

How to live stream India vs England if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the opening Test of this series, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of All4, NBC and DAZN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers



How to live stream India vs England in the US

While WillowTV may have dropped the ball this time, US cricket fans can now watch the India vs England live stream of the 3rd Test on Hotstar US, as well as Canadian viewers.

The first ball is due to be bowled at around 4am ET / 1am PT on Wednesday morning in the US.

How to watch an India vs England live stream anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there is a India vs England 3rd Test live stream for you.

Broadcasting rights for the host nation of this Test series are covered by Disney+ Hotstar as it now hosts Star Sports cricket coverage in India.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium will set you back Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395.

Subscription service Fox Sports will be showing India vs England in Australia. If you're not a Foxtel customer, there is also the option of trying Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which will also be airing this Test series. The first ball Down Under is due at 8pm AEDT.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this Test series with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport. Play is set to begin at 9pm NZST. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream the 3rd Test between India and England as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream India vs England, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of All4 opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of All4 opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

