Cheap portable air conditioner on sale at Amazon: $75 off the Whynter ARC-14s

It's not easy finding a cheap portable air conditioner on sale, but Amazon has recently been offering a slew of discounts on these compact AC units. The latest offering worth a look is on this Whynter ARC-14S portable AC, dehumidifer and fan unit that's getting 12% taken off.

On sale for $525, this portable AC deal offers a great portable air conditioner for the value. Normally running $600, the $75 discount makes this a deal worth a look for anyone in need of a portable air conditioner on sale today.

Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Now: $525 | Was: $599.99 | Savings: $74.99 (12%)

Suitable for rooms up to 500 square feet, this AC unit is a solid buy for those in need of a reliable air conditioner. Complete with a dehumidifier, the ARC-14S is great for rooms as large as 500 square feet. More than enough coverage for the living room, master bedroom or family room.View Deal

Whynter offers some of the best portable air conditioners on the market, and their ARC-14S 14,000 BTU unit continues that trend. Part portable air conditioner, part dehumidifier, part fan, the ARC-14S covers rooms up to 500 square feet in size. Enough for any single bedroom, master bedroom, family room, living room, you name it.

The ARC-14S features on-board digital controls as well as a remote control for quick settings, from setting the ideal temperature to timers and more. It also uses advanced auto draining technology to recycle and use moisture collected during cooling to produce even colder air. For the price, the cooling efficiency of this is hard to beat and with a dual hose setup cools most rooms in a matter of minutes.

While many won't consider $525 a "cheap portable air conditioner" on sale, the value alone is worth the discounted price tag. Whynter units are very durable and reliable, delivering on both the investment and cooling efficiency needed with portable AC units. It won't run your electric bill up too much, but expect a noticeable increase in your bill if you plan to run this thing day and night!

