Save $150 on the Dyson V15 Detect Plus during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
That's a seriously impressive saving
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is officially here, and we’re blown away by the incredible deals on offer. If you’ve been searching for one of the best vacuum cleaners, you’re in luck – one of the top models on the market is now available at a steep discount.
Investing in a high-quality vacuum can be pricey, but major sales events like Black Friday and the Big Spring Sale provide the perfect opportunity to snag a premium model at a fraction of the cost. Well today, we’ve found an unbeatable deal for you.
The best-selling Dyson V15 Detect Plus – a powerhouse in the world of cordless vacuums – is included in Amazon’s markdowns, despite often being out of stock. This model has earned a stellar reputation, even securing a five-star rating in our full review.
The Dyson V15 Detect Plus is easily one of the top cordless vacuum deals we've spotted in the Big Spring Sale.
So, what makes the Dyson V15 Detect Plus stand out?
The Dyson V15 Detect Plus stands out with its powerful Hyperdymium motor, giving users a powerful suction to tackle even the toughest messes. Plus, with an advanced seven-cell battery that lasts up to 60 minutes, you can say goodbye to mid-cleaning interruptions.
One of its coolest features has to be te Fluffy Optic cleaner head, which literally lights up microscopic dust and dirt on hard floors. If you’ve got a mix of carpets and hard floors, the De-tangling Digital Motorbar cleaner head adjusts suction automatically, making cleaning effortless.
It also comes with seven handy cleaning tools, including the Fluffy Optic, Mini Soft Dusting Brush, Wand Clip, Wall Dock, Crevice Tool, Hair Screw Tool and Digital Motorbar – so every nook and cranny is covered.
You can also switch between three cleaning modes to match the job at hand: Auto Mode adapts power and runtime for everyday use, Eco Mode stretches battery life for longer sessions, and Boost Mode gives you maximum suction for deep, intensive cleans.
Buy the Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $599.99
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
