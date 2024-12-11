Philips Hue's annual Christmas sale is here – and you won't want to miss it

Philips Hue has an always will be a pioneer, routinely setting the standard for high quality smart lighting. It’s no surprise that the brand consistently secures the top spot in our best smart bulb buying guide – a spot they’re likely to maintain for years to come.

If you're in need of a smart lighting top up, you'll be pleased to hear that Philips Hue has launched its annual Christmas sale. Taking place between 9th and 22nd December, the sale will allow you to save a huge 15% when purchasing two or more promotional products. If you buy the Hue Bridge and one or more promotional items, you can save 25% in total..

Promotional products include the gradient floor lamps, a range of smart bulbs, the Hue smart plug and many more.

Take a look at the full sale to find out the entire range.

