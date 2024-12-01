Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals: last chance discounts on Meaco, Duux, Pro Breeze and more

With winter now in full swing, this weekend offers the perfect opportunity to grab some great deals and prepare your home to face the season’s chill. You may be considering a new thermostat or hot chocolate maker, but my top recommendation would be to invest in one of the best dehumidifiers.

Whilst there are plenty of ways to tackle moisture during the colder months, dehumidifiers remain one of the most effective solutions. They excel at reducing humidity levels and preventing mold growth, which is especially vital if your home is prone to dampness and mildew.

To help you out, we've rounded up the best UK and US dehumidifier deals, all of which are still available until tomorrow evening. Take a look for yourself:

• Amazon: up to 50% off Pro Breeze dehumidifiers

• Robert Dyas: huge discounts on all models

• Currys: save up to £200 on dehumidifier bundles

• AO: mega deals on air treatment and heating

• Appliances Direct: save up to 20% on refurbished dehumidifiers

UK dehumidifier deals

MeacoDry ABC 10L Compressor Dehumidifier: was £149.99 now £139.99 at Robert Dyas This isn't a huge saving, but Meaco is one of the best brands out there when it comes to dehumidifiers, so we had to include it. This ultra-quiet 10L option is loved by customers for its quick-action, low-noise and low-cost performance.

Duux Bora Smart Dehumidifier: was £300 now £240 at Dunelm This is one of my favourite dehumidifiers from 2024 after I reviewed it earlier this year, and its smart features are truly one of a kind. It also extracts up to 20 litres of water a day which is pretty impressive.

Hangsun 12L Dehumidifier: was £219 now £119.99 at Amazon The Hangsun 12-litre dehumidifier is able to collect 12L of moisture per day and adjust humidity from 30% to 80%. Once target humidity is reached, the unit will turn off to conserve energy.

US dehumidifier deals