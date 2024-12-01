Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals: last chance discounts on Meaco, Duux, Pro Breeze and more

With winter now in full swing, this weekend offers the perfect opportunity to grab some great deals and prepare your home to face the season’s chill. You may be considering a new thermostat or hot chocolate maker, but my top recommendation would be to invest in one of the best dehumidifiers.
Whilst there are plenty of ways to tackle moisture during the colder months, dehumidifiers remain one of the most effective solutions. They excel at reducing humidity levels and preventing mold growth, which is especially vital if your home is prone to dampness and mildew.
To help you out, we've rounded up the best UK and US dehumidifier deals, all of which are still available until tomorrow evening. Take a look for yourself:
Best dehumidifier deals: quick links
• Amazon: up to 50% off Pro Breeze dehumidifiers
• Robert Dyas: huge discounts on all models
• Currys: save up to £200 on dehumidifier bundles
• AO: mega deals on air treatment and heating
• Appliances Direct: save up to 20% on refurbished dehumidifiers
UK dehumidifier deals
The Pro Breeze dehumidifier can extract up to 12 litres of moisture per day, and features an ultra-efficient compressor, 24-hour programmable timer and an energy-saving auto shut-off function.
This isn't a huge saving, but Meaco is one of the best brands out there when it comes to dehumidifiers, so we had to include it. This ultra-quiet 10L option is loved by customers for its quick-action, low-noise and low-cost performance.
This is one of my favourite dehumidifiers from 2024 after I reviewed it earlier this year, and its smart features are truly one of a kind. It also extracts up to 20 litres of water a day which is pretty impressive.
The TCP Smart 12L/d Dehumidifier with HEPA filter is an effective solution for maintaining optimal humidity levels in your home. It's also easy to use and maintain with a large water tank and auto-shut off function.
The Hangsun 12-litre dehumidifier is able to collect 12L of moisture per day and adjust humidity from 30% to 80%. Once target humidity is reached, the unit will turn off to conserve energy.
US dehumidifier deals
The Midea Cube has a bigger water tank than most models, meaning it can operate up to 3x longer than a conventional dehumidifier.
This GoveeLife dehumidifier can be controlled remotely via its app, featuring on/off control, mode adjust, 24h timer and humidity record graphs view, even while you're away from home.
This is one of the best discounts we've seen and has a 4-star rating on Walmart. If you're looking for an affordable choice, this is the dehumidifier for you.
