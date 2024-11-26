Hotel Chocolat’s 5-star Velvetiser is the cheapest it’s ever been in this Black Friday deal

The most popular hot chocolate maker on the market, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is now the cheapest it's ever been in this best Black Friday deal .

Right now at Amazon, Hotel Chocolat’s 5-star Velvetiser is 25% off, and at other select retailers like John Lewis, you can get exclusive deals on the Velvetiser when you buy it alongside hot chocolate sachets.

View the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deal

Originally priced at £99.95, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is now £74.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. This deal is only available on the charcoal model of the Velvetiser, but you can find the white and copper versions for £84.95, which is still a good saving of £15.

Now that the weather has turned, there’s nothing better than warming up with a hot chocolate, and the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is T3’s favourite hot chocolate maker. Our reviewer gave it five stars in our Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser review , and found it to be very easy to use, and consistent with its results.

To view the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deal, click the link above or keep reading to find out how to get cheap hot chocolate sachets alongside your purchase when you buy from John Lewis.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser: was £99.95 , now £74.99 at Amazon

Get 25% off the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser in this Amazon Black Friday deal. Compatible with a variety of milks and real chocolate flakes, the Velvetiser makes silky smooth hot chocolate in just three minutes. It has a metal body, cast-iron handle, and a magnetic whisk to do all the stirring for you. Comes with two Podcups.

If you’d rather shop at a different retailer, John Lewis has a similar deal on the Velvetiser. At John Lewis, you can get the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser and two Podcups for just £84.95. But that’s not all – you can also get hot chocolate sachets for just £10 when you buy them alongside the Velvetiser.