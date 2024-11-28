This smart thermostat saves me money on my heating bills – and it’s 58% off for Black Friday

(Image credit: tado°)
The tado° Wireless Smart Thermostat helps me save money on my heating bills, and it’s currently 58% off in the best Black Friday deals.

Originally priced at £199.99, the tado° Wireless Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ is now just £84. Rated as one of the best smart thermostats on the market, the tado° Smart Thermostat V3+ can help you save money on your heating bills, thanks to its smart scheduling features.

This better than half price deal is the best I’ve found on a smart thermostat in the Black Friday sales. You can buy the tado° Smart Thermostat V3+ directly from tado° or you can find the exact same deal at Amazon.

tado° Wireless Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+: was £199.99, now £84 at tado°
Get 58% off the tado° Smart Thermostat V3+ in the Black Friday sale. The starter kit comes with a temperature sensor and receiver, an internet bridge, connectors, insulators and installation equipment so you can set it up yourself.

In our tado° Smart Thermostat review, we gave it five stars and found plenty to like about it. Aside from its simple design that easily blends into the background, the tado° Smart Thermostat offers heating and cooling controls, air quality and multi-room temperature monitoring and it works with 95% of central heating systems.

The best way to use the tado° Smart Thermostat is with its app, which is well-designed and has clever money-saving features to take advantage of. The main reason people invest in smart thermostats is because of how much money they can save you in the long run, and the tado° Smart Thermostat is the perfect example of this.

By scheduling when your heating comes on and getting the tado° Smart Thermostat to automatically turn itself off when no one’s at home, you can save a huge amount of money on your heating. As it’s officially winter, there’s no better time to upgrade your heating than right now – and this better than half price deal on the tado° Smart Thermostat is the one I’d recommend.

