My favorite gas barbecue is now under $150 in the Amazon Big Spring sale
Save $100 on this Master Cook gas grill in Amazon’s spring sale
As barbecue season approaches, now is the perfect time to start thinking about upgrading your grill. As luck would have it, the Amazon Big Spring sale is currently slashing prices on the latest garden appliances, including this amazing deal I just found on the Master Cook Gas Grill.
Right now, the Master Cook Gas Grill is 40% off in Amazon’s Big Spring sale. This discount takes this premium stainless steel grill down to the lowest price it’s ever been, so if you need a new barbecue, this is the deal I’d recommend.
View the Master Cook Gas Grill deal
Originally priced at $249.99, the Master Cook Gas Grill is now just $149.99, saving you $100 and taking it down to under $150. Compared to other models, the Master Cook Gas Grill was already budget-friendly, but now it’s cheaper than ever.
The Master Cook Gas Grill is a gas barbecue that uses propane gas to cook your food. It has three stainless steel burners that gives the grill a big surface area so you can grill for whole parties at a time – more information on the Master Cook Gas Grill can be found below.
Get 40% off the Master Cook Gas Grill in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Perfect for this year’s barbecue season, this propane gas grill is easy to use, looks the part and has an insane amount of storage and cooking space. Now under $150, this deal on the Master Cook Gas Grill is pretty hard to beat.
To power its three burners, the Master Cook Gas Grill has an integrated ignition system that starts up your barbecue quickly with a push / turn of a button. It has three knobs that control each burner so you can set different flame temperatures at the same time. It also has a built-in thermometer for more accurate readings and heat control.
The Master Cook Gas Grill is a mix of stainless steel and chromium plating which makes up the hood and storage area. Alongside its huge surface area, the Master Cook Gas Grill has two foldable tables at the side to store your plates, raw or cooked food.
It’s an admirable gas barbecue, so if you’re looking for an upgrade, I’d go for the Master Cook Gas Grill which is now at its lowest price at Amazon.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness.
Having always been passionate about writing, she's written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms.
