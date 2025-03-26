My favorite gas barbecue is now under $150 in the Amazon Big Spring sale

Save $100 on this Master Cook gas grill in Amazon’s spring sale

Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill
(Image credit: Amazon)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen's avatar
By
published
in Deals

As barbecue season approaches, now is the perfect time to start thinking about upgrading your grill. As luck would have it, the Amazon Big Spring sale is currently slashing prices on the latest garden appliances, including this amazing deal I just found on the Master Cook Gas Grill.

Right now, the Master Cook Gas Grill is 40% off in Amazon’s Big Spring sale. This discount takes this premium stainless steel grill down to the lowest price it’s ever been, so if you need a new barbecue, this is the deal I’d recommend.

View the Master Cook Gas Grill deal

Shop Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Originally priced at $249.99, the Master Cook Gas Grill is now just $149.99, saving you $100 and taking it down to under $150. Compared to other models, the Master Cook Gas Grill was already budget-friendly, but now it’s cheaper than ever.

The Master Cook Gas Grill is a gas barbecue that uses propane gas to cook your food. It has three stainless steel burners that gives the grill a big surface area so you can grill for whole parties at a time – more information on the Master Cook Gas Grill can be found below.

Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill
Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Get 40% off the Master Cook Gas Grill in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Perfect for this year’s barbecue season, this propane gas grill is easy to use, looks the part and has an insane amount of storage and cooking space. Now under $150, this deal on the Master Cook Gas Grill is pretty hard to beat.

View Deal

To power its three burners, the Master Cook Gas Grill has an integrated ignition system that starts up your barbecue quickly with a push / turn of a button. It has three knobs that control each burner so you can set different flame temperatures at the same time. It also has a built-in thermometer for more accurate readings and heat control.

The Master Cook Gas Grill is a mix of stainless steel and chromium plating which makes up the hood and storage area. Alongside its huge surface area, the Master Cook Gas Grill has two foldable tables at the side to store your plates, raw or cooked food.

It’s an admirable gas barbecue, so if you’re looking for an upgrade, I’d go for the Master Cook Gas Grill which is now at its lowest price at Amazon.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸