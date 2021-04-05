Cheap LG monitor deal at Best Buy saves 10% on the 32" UltraGear gaming monitor

Best Buy is running a must-see cheap gaming monitor deal that takes $50 off the LG UltraGear QHD FreeSync monitor. On sale for $349.99, gamers looking to upgrade to a UHD display can snag a pretty solid gaming monitor on sale today.

Featuring AMD FreeSync, LG's 32 inch UltraGear gaming monitor delivers high refresh rates, HDR10 support and an ultra-thin bezel for a virtually borderless display.

LG 32GN650-B 32" QHD UltraGear Gaming Monitor w/ FreeSync Now: $349.99 | Was: $399.99 | Savings: $50 (13%)

For a 1440p gaming monitor, LG's QHD UltraGear gaming monitor is a display worth grabbing. The ultra-high 144Hz refresh rate coupled with AMD's FreeSync adaptive V-Sync offer one of the smoothest gaming experiences possible.

T3 ranked LG's UltraGear gaming monitor as the best gaming monitor you can grab right now, offering a great balance of premium features and affordability.

While the UltraGear gaming monitor is a QHD monitor (1440p), it features an ultra-fast refresh rate and incredible color range to compensate the missing 4K support. The IPS display also features HDR10 support for richer blacks and more vibrant colors during fast-paced gaming.

Possibly the top selling point on LG's UltraGear gaming monitors however has to be the AMD FreeSync. Designed to improve responsiveness and eliminate screen tearing, this adaptive V-Sync technology does wonders in improving gameplay, allowing for higher detail without sacrificing performance in many recent titles.

Best Buy's deal offers a great deal on a gaming monitor designed for high performance gaming. If 4K isn't on the table, 1440p is the next best thing and the added FreeSync and 1ms response times compensate for it.

