Cheap Echo Show 5 deal at Amazon takes $65 off the Blink Mini bundle at Amazon

Amazon's super cheap Echo Show 5 deal is back, offering over 50% off the Echo Show 5 plus Blink Mini outdoor wireless security camera bundle. On sale for $59.99, Amazon is bringing back one of its best Echo Show deals since last year's Prime Day sale.

The bundle offers an Echo Show 5 plus a Blink Mini outdoor Wi-Fi camera at its cheapest price of the year, offering a sweet smart home starter pack for those in need of a simple security system.

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini Bundle Now: $74.99 | Was: $124.98 | Savings: $49.99 (39%)

Amazon's best Echo Show deal is back and better than ever, offering the Echo Show 5 plus a Blink Mini for just $69.99. A whopping 39% off the standard price, this is the best deal you'll find for some time.View Deal

Amazon's Echo Show 5 takes what everyone loved about their best smart speaker, the Echo Dot, and added a convenient smart display for further interactivity and control. Combined with the Blink Mini Wi-Fi security camera, it pairs nicely as a simple security setup for smaller apartments, offices and homes.

The standalone version of Amazon's Echo Show 5 is also on sale at 44% off, but at $49.99 it's only $10 cheaper than the Blink Mini bundle. Spend the extra cash and get the added value out of the bundle, which easily outweighs the standalone version by a wide margin.

